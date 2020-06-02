Saudi Arabia pledges $500m of aid to Yemen

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia pledged $500 million of support to Yemen on Tuesday as the Kingdom hosted a major international donor conference.

The money will go toward the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 and COVID-19 Response Plan, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), said.

“We are meeting today amid the conditions the world is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and all the economic, health and political challenges that it has caused,” Al-Rabeeah told the virtual conference.

He said of the Saudi pledge, some $300 million would go to UN agencies working in Yemen and $200 million would be allocated to KSRelief.