You are here

  • Home
  • Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock

Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock

Adidas announced a first quarter profit plunge of 93 percent amid a huge decline in demand for the clothing sector. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/539ue

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock

  • Many stores are likely to pursue a combination of holding sales as well selling stock to off-price retailers
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: Forget fast or slow fashion, now it’s ground to a halt.

A mountain of apparel stock has been piling up in stores, distribution centers, warehouses and even shipping containers during months of COVID-19 lockdowns. As retailers reopen around the world, they have to work out how to get rid of it.

Their main options? Keep it in storage, hold a sale, offload it to “off-price” retailers like TJ Maxx which sell branded goods at deep discounts, or move it to online resale sites.

None are ideal, and all are damage-limitation.

Real estate company Knight Frank told Reuters it had fielded inquiries for excess stock for over 6 million square feet(557,500 square meters) of short-term let warehouse space in Britain since the pandemic took hold there in March.

Yet storage is only a realistic option for evergreen “basics” that are not tied to one particular year and could be sold at a later date should consumer demand bounce back — items like underwear, t-shirts, chinos and classic sneakers.

Apparel chains including British high-street retailer Next and German sportswear brand Adidas said they had stashed away unsold basics, with the aim to offer them to shoppers next year instead.

But stowing away piles of inventory is risky.

“This is not like wine that gets better with age. Your inventory gets worse,” said Emanuel Chirico, chief executive of PVH Corp, which owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, on a recent earnings call.

In the US, clothing sales fell 89 percent in April from the same month in 2019, while in the UK clothing sales sank by 50 percent compared with a squeezed March.

Retailers hope that easing of lockdown measures will see shoppers return to stores, eager to unleash pent-up demand. But there is no guarantee that sales will rebound any time soon.

Many stores are likely to pursue a combination of holding sales as well selling stock to off-price retailers. The mix will depend on consumer appetite, how much stock stores have to shift and how fast they must free up space for new collections.

In-store discounts are usually a better option as dumping inventory in bulk to off-price players returns just pennies on the dollar for the retailers.

Off-price retail group TJX, which started opening its TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores this month, said in May there was “incredible availability” of stock on the market.

Topics: retailers COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Turkish retailers close shops amid coronavirus scare
Business & Economy
Increased costs bite US retailers despite higher holiday sales

Bayut and Dubizzle fire M&A starting pistol

Updated 02 June 2020
Arab News

Bayut and Dubizzle fire M&A starting pistol

  • The two owner companies will also run a $150 million investment round
  • EMGP will continue operating both Bayut and Dubizzle in the UAE
Updated 02 June 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The owners of Dubai-based listings sites Dubizzle and Bayut announced the merger of their MENA and South Asia operations as the regional property sector comes under pressure.

Dubai-based Emerging Markets Property Group (EMPG) and OLX Group made the disclosure in a statement carried by the UAE-based WAM news agency website.

The agreement includes a 550 million dirhams ($150 million) investment round, led by existing EMPG shareholders and OLX group. OLX has become EMPG’s largest single shareholder with 39 percent of shares, the statement said.

Both sites are known for their extensive listings in the real estate sector which has come under renewed pressure in recent months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This merger of EMPG and OLX will allow us to better serve our customers, given that both operate brands with a strong following and will allow us to leverage existing tech and data to paint a more accurate picture of the state of affairs in the real estate industry across the region,” said Haider Ali Khan, the head of EMPG — MENA . “At the same time, we will be making significant technology investments to provide more value to all users of property, automotive and other segments of the Dubizzle and OLX platforms.”

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity is expected to accelerate this year as companies facing disruption from the coronavirus pandemic seek to cut costs and adapt to a rapidly changing marketplace.

Ali Maabereh, head of mergers and acquisition (M&A) at KMPG in Saudi Arabia predicted M&A activity will increase in GCC countries large corporates seek capital injections to satisfy working capital needs.

“The current pandemic is creating a lot of uncertainties and contradictions in what to expect after the dust settles. The expected key impacts on companies are shortages of liquidity and working capital requirements. Though companies might be running a healthy P&L, there will be significant pressure on working capital requirements,” he said.

Topics: Dubai UAE merger United Arab Emirates

Related

Business & Economy
Renault and Nissan rule out merger as part of survival plan
Middle-East
Egypt receives $2.77 bln in IMF emergency financing

Latest updates

Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock
‘Water bottle’ weights lift Abu Dhabi athletes to world record
Gragson wiggles past Allgaier to win Xfinity race at Bristol
Formula One unveils eight-race schedule from July 5
Saudi envoy praises Japan’s support for Donors’ Conference for Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.