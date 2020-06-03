You are here

Prof. Tariq Ahmed Madani is head of the Infection Control and Environmental Health Unit at the Jeddah-based King Abdul Aziz University Hospital. 

Madani obtained his bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery (MBBS) in 1988 at the King Abdul Aziz University’s (KAU) faculty of medicine. A year later, he joined the university as a faculty member. In 1989, his degree was approved by the Medical Council of Canada’s Evaluating Examination.

He served as a medical resident at the University of Ottawa, Canada, between 1991 and 1994. Madani received a fellowship in infectious diseases from the University of Manitoba, Canada, in 1996. He served as an assistant professor at KAU from 1996 to 2001.

Madani obtained certifications in internal medicine and infectious disease from the American Board of Internal Medicine in 2004 and 2006, respectively. He also obtained a fellowship in internal medicine from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and a fellowship in infectious diseases from the same institute.

From 2000 to 2007, he was assigned to work as an adviser to the Saudi health minister. From 2002 to 2007, he served as an associate professor at KAU’s faculty of medicine, where he taught courses on internal medicine and infectious diseases.

In April 2014, the former acting health minister, Adel Fakieh, appointed Madani as an adviser to the Health Ministry to help contain the MERS coronavirus. 

He received a letter of appreciation and an award of SR100,000 ($26,666) in addition to three salaries from the late King Fahd for diagnosing Rift Valley fever in Saudi Arabia and designing a strategy to control the epidemic. 

RIYADH: The Saudi Ambassador to Japan, Naif bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi, commended the Japanese government for its support in aid and contributions to ease the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. 

Japan has made a number of pledges in the past three years during high-level meetings to help the Yemeni people, highlighting its commitment to work side by side with Saudi Arabia and UN member states.

Chaired by Saudi Arabia, the Virtual Donors’ Conference for Yemen 2020, which convened on Tuesday, saw a number of pledges made by UN members.

Suzuki Keisuke, Japan’s foreign affairs minister, pledged $41.2 million in aid to Yemen at the forum. 

In 2017, Japan pledged $61.7 million and provided $63.5 million in aid. In 2018, it pledged $38.8 million, but provided $57.7 million in aid. In 2019, the Japanese government pledged $52.8 million and provided aid worth $44 million. 

Al-Fahadi said that the initiative to convene the Virtual Donors’ Conference for Yemen 2020 comes as a result of interest from the highest levels of the Saudi leadership in light of recent developments in Yemen, including the crisis related to the consequences of the coronavirus, and to complete the efforts of reconstruction and the establishment of stability and peace in the country.

He said that that the Kingdom has provided a total of $16.95 billion since the beginning of the crisis through its relief and humanitarian arms, headed by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) and the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen.

