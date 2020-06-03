Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province reviews coronavirus measures

RIYADH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Tuesday reviewed the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) taken in the wake of easing of restrictions.

He reviewed reports about the measures taken during the complete lockdown and the availability of food and essential commodities.

The governor was briefed about the steps taken to ensure safety of the public and measures against profiteering and hoarding of food items.

Prince Faisal praised the efforts of all government bodies and the Supreme Committee for Emergency for ensuring safety of people in the region.

The committee also briefed the governor about steps taken to ensure online payment methods.

The governor also lauded the level of cooperation that the people had extended to the authorities during this difficult phase.