You are here

  • Home
  • Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province reviews coronavirus measures

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province reviews coronavirus measures

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Tuesday chaired an online meeting to discuss COVID-19 precautions following easing of restrictions. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ct22h

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province reviews coronavirus measures

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Tuesday reviewed the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) taken in the wake of easing of restrictions.

He reviewed reports about the measures taken during the complete lockdown and the availability of food and essential commodities.

The governor was briefed about the steps taken to ensure safety of the public and measures against profiteering and hoarding of food items.

Prince Faisal praised the efforts of all government bodies and the Supreme Committee for Emergency for ensuring safety of people in the region.

The committee also briefed the governor about steps taken to ensure online payment methods.

The governor also lauded the level of cooperation that the people had extended to the authorities during this difficult phase.

Topics: Coronavirus Qassim

Related

Saudi Arabia
Qassim governor launches Eid at Home initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi governor opens new initiative to help coronavirus-affected families in Qassim

Saudi specialist teams to fight locust invasion

Updated 03 June 2020
SPA

Saudi specialist teams to fight locust invasion

Updated 03 June 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has deployed 40 field teams to fight desert locusts.

The teams will operate south of Riyadh (Wadi Al-Dawasir, Al-Sulayyil, and Al-Aflaj), southeast of Asir (Ahad Rafidah, Sarat Abidah, Wadi bin Hashbal, Tathleeth, Bisha, Tareeb, and Al-Khanqah, and their affiliated centers), Najran’s governorates and eastern desert, and the eastern Taif highlands in the Makkah region.

The ministry said that the Locust Control and Migratory Pest Center is implementing efforts to fight the locust problem in targeted areas, where the extent of the risk has been assessed.

Teams are specially equipped to fight the locust invasion, which began as an outbreak in Yemen, Oman and the Empty Quarter.

A total of 24 pest control teams, nine exploration teams, five supervision and monitoring teams and two maintenance teams have been formed to counter the threat.

Teams will be supplied with over 15,000 liters of pesticides as well as safety tools, spare parts, oil, and fuel as logistical support to aid the operation. SPA Riyadh

Measures aim to reduce breeding in the regions and meet the threat of swarms crossing from Oman and Yemen.

Abnormal rainfall in the south of the Arabian Peninsula has coincided with the summer migration of the locust swarms from East Africa toward southwest Asia (India and Pakistan), the ministry said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Locust

Related

Saudi Arabia
KSA clears 369,000 hectares of desert locust swarms
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities clear 6,550 hectares of desert locust swarms

Latest updates

Saudi specialist teams to fight locust invasion
Saudi project clears hundreds of mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia remains top supporter of Yemen, says envoy
Hospital drive-through in Saudi Arabia is sweet medicine for patients
Saudi woman’s pioneering efforts to improve mental health in KSA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.