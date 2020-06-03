BERLIN: Germany will lift its blanket travel warning for European nations from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday, as the continent looks to further ease restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.
“We have decided today that the travel warning for the named circle of countries will not be continued but replaced by travel advice,” Maas said, referring to EU nations plus a handful of countries in the region including Switzerland and Iceland.
Germany lifts travel warning for Europe from June 15
- Europe looks to further ease restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus
