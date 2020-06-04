You are here

8,787 businesses to stay closed in Riyadh until June 20

The Kingdom recorded 30 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 04 June 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

8,787 businesses to stay closed in Riyadh until June 20

  • Saudi Arabia reports 30 new COVID-19-related deaths, critical cases surpass 1,300
Updated 04 June 2020
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Riyadh municipality announced on Wednesday that 8,787 commercial businesses have been prohibited from practicing their usual activities until June 20, including barber shops, beauty salons, gyms, cinemas and shisha cafes.

The Saudi authorities excluded all activities where social distancing cannot be applied from the three-phased plan it unveiled on May 25 for a return to normal life. Other activities that remain suspended include sports and health clubs, recreational centers and cinemas.

As curfew restrictions have eased up in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health reminded people who have returned to work this week not to share eating utensils with co-workers. The Kingdom recorded 30 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total to 579. There were 2,171 new cases reported in the Kingdom, meaning 91,182 people have now contracted the disease. There are 22,444 active cases, 1,321 of them are in critical condition.

The Health Ministry also announced that 2,369 more patients had recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 68,159. Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 870,963 tests for COVID-19.

The ministry called upon people to continue washing their hands using soap and water, the basic preventive measure against the virus, as well as covering the nose and mouth with a face mask, medical or fabric, except for those in an enclosed space.

Anyone experiencing any of the symptoms of the virus — high fever, dry cough and breathing difficulties — is advised to use the “Mawid” app for self-evaluation, or call 937 for inquiries
and consultations. The ministry has enabled callers to get reliable information  through an interactive chat with medical teams via WhatsApp on 920005937.

Saudi university ranks fourth on international list of educational establishments

Updated 04 June 2020
SPA

Saudi university ranks fourth on international list of educational establishments

  • King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals rates highly based on number of utilities patents granted to it in the United States
  • University received 225 patents, topped only by the University of California, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Texas
Updated 04 June 2020
SPA

DHAHRAN: Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals has been ranked fourth on a global list of 100 universities granted utility patents in the United States in 2019.
The annual list is compiled by the American organizations the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association. KFUPM was granted 225 patents last year according to the list, which was topped by the University of California (631), followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (355) and the University of Texas (276).
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi minister of energy and chairman of KFUPM’s board of trustees, said the achievement reflects the university’s strategic methodology in the fields of research and innovation, and is something the Kingdom can be proud of.
He also thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their great support for education.
 

E-government in Saudi Arabia makes huge advances amid pandemic

