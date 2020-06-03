You are here

Saudi Red Crescent Authority trains 500,000 to fight coronavirus

(File photo: AFP)
Updated 04 June 2020
SPA

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has organized 11 remote training courses for over 500,000 trainees across the Kingdom during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The courses include emergency programs such as infection control, disaster and crisis management, first aid and health safety for frontline workers. The number of the trainees exceeded 240,000 in May. Over 40,000 completed the infection control program, about 39,000 accomplished the disaster and crisis management course and almost 68,000 trainees finished the Prince Naif first aid program.

The goal is to reduce the spread of infection and raise the readiness of health personnel working in the frontlines under the slogan “We Strive to Save Lives.”

Topics: Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA)

Saudi’s Qassim prepares over 200 mosques for Friday prayers

Updated 28 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi’s Qassim prepares over 200 mosques for Friday prayers

  • Volunteers will help worshipers disperse between mosques
  • The first call to prayer will be announced 20 minutes earlier
Updated 28 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Islamic authority in Qassim region have approved 205 mosques to perform Friday prayers according to new regulations, state news agency SPA reported.

The first call to prayer will be announced 20 minutes earlier, and khutbas – religious address delivered by the imam – to last at maximum for 15 minutes.

Also, volunteers will help worshipers disperse between mosques.

Mosques across the Kingdom, except for those in Makkah, have opened their doors to worshippers on Sunday, May 31, as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh called on Muslims to respect ongoing safety measures inside mosques, such as bringing their own prayer mats, wearing masks and washing hands prior to entering the vicinities.

Al-Asheikh said preventative measures will remain in place to ensure a safe return of worshipers to mosques for Friday prayers from May 31 until June 20. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Mosques

