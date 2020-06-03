Saudi Red Crescent Authority trains 500,000 to fight coronavirus

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has organized 11 remote training courses for over 500,000 trainees across the Kingdom during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The courses include emergency programs such as infection control, disaster and crisis management, first aid and health safety for frontline workers. The number of the trainees exceeded 240,000 in May. Over 40,000 completed the infection control program, about 39,000 accomplished the disaster and crisis management course and almost 68,000 trainees finished the Prince Naif first aid program.

The goal is to reduce the spread of infection and raise the readiness of health personnel working in the frontlines under the slogan “We Strive to Save Lives.”