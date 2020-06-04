You are here

India evacuates over 180 nationals from Sudan as coronavirus travel bans continue

Indian nationals on their way to the repatriation flight. (SUNA)
Updated 04 June 2020
Arab News

  • The stranded nationals included a pregnant woman and eight elderly Indians
  • They were repatriated through Dubai on a FlyDubai plane
Arab News

DUBAI: The Indian Embassy in Khartoum announced the evacuation of 189 nationals stranded in Sudan due to COVID-19 travel regulations, Sudan’s state news agency SUNA reported.
In a statement the embassy expressed its gratitude to the various government ministries and the Sudanese – as well as the national civil aviation authority and immigration authorities at Khartoum international airport for the process.
The stranded nationals included a pregnant woman and eight elderly Indians who were repatriated to New Delhi through Dubai on a FlyDubai airplane.
So far, Sudan has reported 5,499 coronavirus infections, 314 deaths and 1,711 recovered patients.

UK testing ibuprofen as coronavirus treatment

Arab News

  • Anti-inflammatory properties of the drug could treat breathing difficulties
Arab News

LONDON: Scientists in London are running a drugs trial to test if ibuprofen is an effective treatment for hospital patients with COVID-19.

The teams at Guy’s and St. Thomas’s hospital and researchers from King’s College London believe that the anti-inflammatory properties of the drug could treat breathing difficulties.

Struggling with breathing, and the demand on ventilators in intensive care units, have been two major challenges regarding COVID-19. Researchers hope that the low-cost painkiller could reduce the reliance on ventilators.

The trial, called Liberate, will treat half the patients with ibuprofen on top of their usual care. The researchers will use a special formulation of ibuprofen that some people already take for arthritis.

Previous studies in animals have shown that it might treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, which is one of the complications caused by severe COVID-19 infections.

Prof. Mitul Mehta from the King’s College London team said: “We need to do a trial to show that the evidence actually matches what we expect to happen.”

At the onset of the pandemic, there were concerns that ibuprofen would aggravate the infection, with French Health Minister Oliver Veran advising patients to take paracetamol instead.

