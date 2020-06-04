India evacuates over 180 nationals from Sudan as coronavirus travel bans continue

DUBAI: The Indian Embassy in Khartoum announced the evacuation of 189 nationals stranded in Sudan due to COVID-19 travel regulations, Sudan’s state news agency SUNA reported.
In a statement the embassy expressed its gratitude to the various government ministries and the Sudanese – as well as the national civil aviation authority and immigration authorities at Khartoum international airport for the process.
The stranded nationals included a pregnant woman and eight elderly Indians who were repatriated to New Delhi through Dubai on a FlyDubai airplane.
So far, Sudan has reported 5,499 coronavirus infections, 314 deaths and 1,711 recovered patients.
