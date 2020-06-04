Trump says Michael White has left Iranian airspace on Swiss plane

You are here

Michael White, a US Navy veteran detained in Iran since 2018, was freed on Thursday. (White family photo)
WASHINGTON: US president Donald Trump said on Thursday Michael White, a US citizen detained in Iran, had left Iranian airspace on a Swiss plane.

Trump said that he expected White to be home with his family "very soon."

"I am blessed to announce that the nightmare is over, and my son is safely on his way home," White's mother, Joanne, said in a statement.

White had tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and received treatment in Iran, said Bill Richardson, a former US ambassador who said he met senior Iranian officials to win his release.

White, a US Navy veteran detained in Iran since 2018, was freed on Thursday, a rare instance of cooperation between Tehran and Washington.

White was sentenced to prison in Iran in 2019, having been arrested while traveling to meet his girlfriend in Mashhad. 

In March, as Iran was being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, White was handed over to Swiss custody and flown to Tehran but told not to leave the country.

 

UK to make face coverings compulsory on public transport

Updated 3 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

UK to make face coverings compulsory on public transport

  • “As of Monday 15th of June, face coverings will become mandatory on public transport,” Shapps said
  • “The evidence suggests that wearing face coverings offers some, albeit limited, protection, against the spread of the virus,” he added
Updated 3 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Face coverings will be compulsory for passengers on buses, trains, aircraft and ferries in England from June 15, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday.
“As of Monday 15th of June, face coverings will become mandatory on public transport,” he told a daily COVID-19 news conference. “That doesn’t mean surgical masks, which we must keep for clinical settings, it means the kind of face covering you can easily make at home.
“The evidence suggests that wearing face coverings offers some, albeit limited, protection, against the spread of the virus,” he added.

