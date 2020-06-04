Nabeel Hussain Alharthi has been an associate professor of mechanical engineering at King Saud University (KSU), Riyadh, since September 2018.

He got his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2001 from King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah. He then joined the Saline Water Conversion Corp. in Jubail as a mechanical engineer.

In 2003, he returned to Jeddah to work for Saudi Arabian Airlines as a materials specialist in the materials and logistics department.

Four years later Alharthi moved to Riyadh, where he received a scholarship to pursue his master’s and Ph.D.

In 2008, he entered Lehigh University in the US, where he received his M.Sc. in mechanical engineering and mechanics three years later, and a Ph.D. in manufacturing and materials engineering in 2014.

He received an outstanding student award from the Saudi Cultural Mission in Washington in the same year.

From August 2014 to September 2018, Alharthi served as an assistant professor at KSU’s mechanical engineering department.

For one year from May 2016, he was deputy director of the Intellectual Property and Technology Licensing Program at KSU.

After that, he became deputy director of the Innovation Center at the university’s King Salman Institute for Entrepreneurship, and the director of the center a year later.

Alharthi has also served as director of the KSU’s Center of Excellence for Research in Engineering Materials.

He is a member of the Saudi Council of Engineers, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the Society of Manufacturing Engineering, the Materials Information Society, the Minerals, Metals and Materials Society, and the Association for Iron and Steel Technology.