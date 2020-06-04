You are here

Updated 04 June 2020
Nabeel Hussain Alharthi has been an associate professor of mechanical engineering at King Saud University (KSU), Riyadh, since September 2018.

He got his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2001 from King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah. He then joined the Saline Water Conversion Corp. in Jubail as a mechanical engineer.

In 2003, he returned to Jeddah to work for Saudi Arabian Airlines as a materials specialist in the materials and logistics department.

Four years later Alharthi moved to Riyadh, where he received a scholarship to pursue his master’s and Ph.D.

In 2008, he entered Lehigh University in the US, where he received his M.Sc. in mechanical engineering and mechanics three years later, and a Ph.D. in manufacturing and materials engineering in 2014.

He received an outstanding student award from the Saudi Cultural Mission in Washington in the same year.

From August 2014 to September 2018, Alharthi served as an assistant professor at KSU’s mechanical engineering department.

For one year from May 2016, he was deputy director of the Intellectual Property and Technology Licensing Program at KSU.

After that, he became deputy director of the Innovation Center at the university’s King Salman Institute for Entrepreneurship, and the director of the center a year later.

Alharthi has also served as director of the KSU’s Center of Excellence for Research in Engineering Materials.

He is a member of the Saudi Council of Engineers, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the Society of Manufacturing Engineering, the Materials Information Society, the Minerals, Metals and Materials Society, and the Association for Iron and Steel Technology.

Topics: Who's Who

Authors: Andrew Phillips and J. C. Sharman 

From Spanish conquistadors to British colonialists, the prevailing story of European empire-building has focused on the rival ambitions of competing states. But as Outsourcing Empire shows, from the 17th to the 20th centuries, company-states— not sovereign states—drove European expansion, building the world’s first genuinely international system. 

Company-states were hybrid ventures: Pioneering multinational trading firms run for profit, with founding charters that granted them sovereign powers of war, peace, and rule. Those like the English and Dutch East India Companies carved out corporate empires in Asia, while other company-states pushed forward European expansion through North America, Africa, and the South Pacific. 

In this comparative exploration, Andrew Phillips and J. C. Sharman explain the rise and fall of company-states, why some succeeded while others failed, and their role as vanguards of capitalism and imperialism.

In dealing with alien civilizations to the East and West, Europeans relied primarily on company-states to mediate geographic and cultural distances in trade and diplomacy.

Emerging as improvised solutions to bridge the gap between European rulers’ expansive geopolitical ambitions and their scarce means, company-states succeeded best where they could balance the twin imperatives of power and profit. Yet as European states strengthened from the late eighteenth century onward, and a sense of separate public and private spheres grew, the company-states lost their usefulness and legitimacy.

Bringing a fresh understanding to the ways cross-cultural relations were handled across the oceans, Outsourcing Empire examines the significance of company-states as key progenitors of the globalized world.

 

 

Topics: Book Review

