  Madinah governor tours King Faisal Specialist Hospital

Madinah governor tours King Faisal Specialist Hospital

Prince Faisal bin Salman toured the hospital on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 22 sec ago
SPA

  • Phase one is 90 percent complete and the facility will be ready to welcome patients from July 1
  • When fully operational, the hospital will have a capacity of 300 beds
MADINAH: The King Faisal Specialist Hospital project is a reflection of the importance Saudi authorities places on providing citizens with high-level, specialized medical services, according to Prince Faisal bin Salman, the governor of Madinah.

His comments came during a tour of the first phase of the project, which is 90 percent complete. The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, the hospital’s CEO Majid Ibrahim Al-Fayyadh, and its executive general director, Dr. Nizar Khalifa.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, which occupies a 200,000-square-meter site in Madinah, will have an operational capacity of 300 beds. The first phase includes preparing infrastructure and organizational requirements to meet the operational needs of the specialized medical services the facility will provide. The governor and his deputy were shown models of the its patient rooms and outpatient clinics.

Al-Fayyadh said that the hospital will be ready to accept patients from July 1, and move toward full capacity upon the completion of the first phase of the main building and the arrival of physicians, nurses, technicians and administrators.

He added that the project has continued to make steady progress, despite the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
 

Saudi Arabia mourns first doctor to die after contracting coronavirus

TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

  • Pakistani surgeon Naeem Chaudhry died in Makkah, where he worked at Hira General Hospital
  • He contracted the virus in the course of his work helping patients, not from anyone outside the hospital
MAKKAH: A Pakistani surgeon is the first doctor to lose his life in Saudi Arabia as a result of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Naeem Chaudhry died two days ago in Makkah, where he worked in the General Surgery Department at Hira General Hospital

Dr. Wael Hamzah Mutair, director-general of Makkah Health Affairs, said the healthcare family is saddened by the death, and the city has lost one of its most skilled and prominent general surgeons.

He paid tribute to Chaudhry as one of the front-line workers who have played such an important role in the fight against COVID-19 in the Kingdom, and confirmed he contracted the virus during the course of his work, not from anyone outside the hospital. His only existing health problem was high blood pressure, Mutair added.

Makkah Health Affairs has seen many examples of dedication, perseverance and sacrifice among health workers, he said, and that even when family members have tested positive for the virus they have remained steadfast in their duty and continued to do their utmost to protect the country and its people.

Chaudhry is survived by his wife and three daughters, who live in Makkah.
 

