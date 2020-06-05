You are here

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall: 'I was bullied for being Arab'

The singer's maternal grandfather is Yemeni and maternal grandmother Egyptian.
DUBAI: Girl group Little Mix’s star Jade Thirlwall has opened up about bullying she experienced as a teenager due to her Arab roots.

Speaking on the BBC “No Country For Young Women” podcast, the 2011 “X-Factor” finalist, whose maternal grandfather is Yemeni and maternal grandmother Egyptian, said that she felt “ashamed” of her background. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“When I went to secondary school, I was literally one of three people of color in the school,” the 27-year-old music sensation, whose father is British, said.

“I remember one time I got pinned down in the toilets and they put a bindi spot on my forehead; it was horrific.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I have constantly had this inner battle of not really knowing who I am, or where I fit in, or what community I fit into,” she said.

The singer recalled that she would put white powder on her face “to whiten” herself when performing on stage at her school.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After joining Little Mix, she “subconsciously” did not want to talk about her heritage for fear of being disliked.

“I think because I was bullied quite badly in school because of the color of my skin and for being Arab, I wasn’t very proud of who I was,” Thirlwall explained.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I would hate to talk about my race and heritage and not say the right things,” she added.

US rapper Kanye West to pay college tuition for George Floyd's daughter

Kanye West has also donated $2 million toward helping fund the families and legal teams contesting the deaths of African Americans Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
Updated 50 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

US rapper Kanye West to pay college tuition for George Floyd's daughter

Updated 50 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US rapper Kanye West on Thursday pledged to set up a college fund for the daughter of George Floyd, the African American who died at the hands of police.

Floyd’s longtime friend and former NBA (National Basketball Association) star Stephen Jackson shared a touching video this week on Instagram of Floyd’s daughter Gianna being carried on her uncle’s shoulders, smiling, and saying, “Daddy changed the world.”

 

According to CNN, father-of-four, West, has also donated $2 million toward helping fund the families and legal teams contesting the deaths of African Americans Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and supporting black-owned businesses in crisis in his native Chicago and other cities.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Over recent days, the streets of New York, Los Angeles, London, Toronto, Paris, and more have witnessed celebrities and influencers standing together in solidarity with black communities.  

 

 

Meanwhile, other stars, such as 42-year-old West, have taken to their social media platforms to demand justice and draw attention to various organizations which help low-income protesters pay bail, or donation pages that directly benefit the family members of victims.

 

Earlier this week, Iraqi-American beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan and actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated a hefty sum amid the #BlackLivesMatter protests.

