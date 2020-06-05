You are here

Jordan reopens mosques for socially distanced prayers

Muslims attend Friday prayers at al Husseini mosque for the first time after the closure of places of worship in Jordan for more than two months amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Amman. (Reuters)
Muslims attend Friday prayers at al Husseini mosque for the first time after the closure of places of worship in Jordan for more than two months amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Amman. (Reuters)
Muslims attend Friday prayers at al Husseini mosque for the first time after the closure of places of worship in Jordan for more than two months amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Amman. (Reuters)
Muslims attend Friday prayers at al Husseini mosque for the first time after the closure of places of worship in Jordan for more than two months amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Amman. (Reuters)
  The kingdom is gradually easing restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak
AMMAN: Mosques in Jordan opened for communal prayers for the first time in over two months on Friday, with thousands of police deployed to enforce strict social distancing rules at the usually packed places of worship.
The kingdom is gradually easing restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak, which killed nine people in Jordan.
From Saturday, cafes and hotels can reopen and domestic flights will resume, although schools, universities and cinemas remain closed and most public gatherings are still banned.
Over 30,000 police were deployed to oversee crowds attending prayers at the country's 7,000 mosques on Friday, officials said.

Worshippers in the predominantly Muslim country were asked to wear masks, limit prayer time and perform the ablution rite, the act of washing the face, arms and legs before prayer, at home. In some mosques, the floor was marked to designate the spots where worshippers could lay down their prayer rugs at a safe distance from their neighbours.
Since a strict lockdown began in mid-March, the authorities have arrested several people, including clerics, for flouting the ban on prayers inside mosques.

UN agency: Iran violating all restrictions of nuclear deal

  • Iran signed the nuclear deal in 2015 with the United States, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia
  • Known as the JCPOA, it allows Iran only to keep a stockpile of 202.8 kilograms
VIENNA: The United Nations' atomic watchdog agency says Iran has continued to increase its stockpiles of enriched uranium and remains in violation of its deal with world powers.
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported the finding Friday in a confidential document distributed to member countries and seen by The Associated Press.
The agency said that as of May 20, Iran’s total stockpile of low-enriched uranium amounted to 1,571.6 kilograms (1.73 tons), up from 1,020.9 kilograms (1.1 tons) on Feb. 19.
Iran signed the nuclear deal in 2015 with the United States, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia. Known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, it allows Iran only to keep a stockpile of 202.8 kilograms (447 pounds).
The US pulled out of the deal unilaterally in 2018.
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Iran has also been continuing to enrich uranium to a purity of 4.5%, higher than the 3.67% allowed under the JCPOA.
The nuclear deal promised Iran economic incentives in return for the curbs on its nuclear program. Since President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal, Iran has been slowly violating the restrictions.
It is now in violation of all restrictions outlined by the JCPOA, which Tehran says it hopes will pressure the other nations involved to increase economic incentives to make up for hard-hitting sanctions imposed by Washington after the US withdrew.

