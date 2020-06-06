You are here

Street vendors in unexpected comeback in China

Vendors wearing a face mask following the COVID-19 outbreak wait for customers at their street stall in Beijing, China, on June 5, 2020. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)
Updated 06 June 2020
Reuters

Street vendors in unexpected comeback in China

  Once heavily punished by state authorities, street stalls are now enjoying a government U-turn amid worrying employment figures
Updated 06 June 2020
Reuters

BEIJING: Three weeks ago, Beijing authorities swooped in on Shan Peng and her makeshift street stall, seizing her merchandise — yogurt and casual pants — and even her electric tricycle.

She was used to police evictions.

“Just raise your gun an inch, sir, and we peddlers would be able to get by,” she would say, begging them to let her off.

In the same busy alley today, the 51-year-old was selling shrink-wrapped bacon out of a cardboard box — unharassed.

Shan hoped to take home at least 100 yuan ($14) a day. She has mouths to feed — her elderly mother, a dog she rescued from a shelter, and herself, a cancer patient.

Street stalls, seen officially as a blight on China’s modernizing urban landscape, are making an unexpected comeback in a year of rare economic pain.

At the annual session of parliament last month, the livelihoods of ordinary people were widely discussed. Afterwards, Premier Li Keqiang told reporters 600 million people still live on monthly salaries of 1,000 yuan.

The spectre of mass unemployment has sharpened the focus of China’s top leadership on low-income groups with little financial backup to cope with job losses.

In a U-turn, authorities said last week local governments will not be assessed by the number of roadside vendors in their cities this year. In the past, municipal officials were awarded high marks for eradicating hawkers.

The premier also gave his blessing. During a visit to a seaside town in Shandong province, Li said the “street stall economy” was the light of humanity and the vitality of China.

With uncharacteristic speed, cities like Shanghai and Chengdu have taken steps to promote their street stall economies. Even Wuhan — former epicenter of China’s COVID-19 outbreak — joined in as the coronavirus threat receded.

E-commerce giants pledged support. Alibaba and JD.com said they would sell merchandise to street-stall owners on credit. Pinduoduo will offer discounts on a range of “must-haves” for setting up a stall such as flashlights and small fans.

Wuling Motors said a newl mini truck specially designed for street stalls received more orders on Wednesday alone than all of May, official media reported. Its Hong Kong shares rose over 200 percent this week.

Dongfeng Motor Group and Jiangling Motors Corp. (JMC) said some of their vans can be modified to suit vegetable sellers or BBQ street food vendors.

Some economists say street stalls will not make much difference to gross domestic product, but reflect the enormous pressure on the government to stabilize employment and curb any social unrest.

“It’s an emergency and temporary solution to the unemployment woes brought on by the coronavirus,” said Nie Wen, economist at Shanghai-based Hwabao Trust.

Wang Kang, 38, works at a mobile payment company. But with his salary slashed by 30 percent, he started hawking t-shirts and toys in the evenings.

“I’m here because I need the money,” he said. “Even if it’s just tens of yuan per night, that’s enough for lunch.”

Yi Shaohua, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China’s top state think-tank, said the street stall campaign will at least help lift people’s spirits.

“The upshot is it’ll get people out of their homes, add liveliness to the streets and thus help boost economic confidence,” Yi said. 

Topics: Coronavirus China

Cirque du Soleil walks a tightrope through pandemic

Updated 06 June 2020
AFP

Cirque du Soleil walks a tightrope through pandemic

  Suitors wage backstage battle to rescue debt-stricken Canadian circus icon
  Among the potential bidders is former fire eater Guy Laliberte, who fouded the acrobatic troupe in 1984
Updated 06 June 2020
AFP

MONTREAL: Its shows canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an already heavily indebted Cirque du Soleil’s fight for survival has invited an intense backstage battle to try to save the Canadian cultural icon.

High on a list of potential suitors is former fire eater Guy Laliberte, who founded the acrobatic troupe in 1984 but later sold it.

“Its revival will have to be done at the right price. And not at all costs,” said the 60-year-old, determined not to see his creation sold to private interests.

The billionaire clown said after “careful consideration,” he decided “with a great team” to pursue a bid, but offered no details.

Under his leadership, the Cirque had set up big tops in more than 300 cities around the world, delighting audiences with contemporary circus acts set to music but without the usual trappings of lions, elephants and bears.

Then the pandemic hit, forcing the company in March to cancel 44 shows worldwide, from Las Vegas to Tel Aviv, Moscow to Melbourne, and lay off 4,679 acrobats and technicians, or 95 percent of its workforce.

Hurtling toward bankruptcy, the global entertainment giant and pride of Canada commissioned a bank in early May to examine its options, including a possible sale.

Meanwhile, shareholders ponied up $50 million in bridge financing for its “short-term liquidity needs.”

Laliberte, the first clown to rocket to the International Space Station in 2009, ceded control of the Cirque for $1 billion in 2015.

It has since fallen into the hands of American investment firm TPG Capital (55 percent stake) and China’s Fosun (25 percent), which also owns Club Med and Thomas Cook travel. The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) retains the last 20 percent.

The institutional investor, which manages public pension plans and insurance programs in Quebec, bought Laliberte’s last remaining 10 percent stake in the business in February, just before the pandemic.

Since 2015, the Cirque has embarked on costly acquisitions and renovations of permanent performance halls, while its creative spirit waned, according to critics in the Quebec press.

Meanwhile, it piled on more than $1 billion in debt.

Fearing that the Cirque would be “sold to foreign interests,” the Quebec government recently offered it a conditional loan of $200 million to help relaunch its shows as restrictions on large gatherings start to be eased worldwide.

But the agreement in principle is conditional on the Cirque headquarters remaining in Montreal and the province being allowed to buy US and Chinese stakes in the company at an unspecified time in the future, “at market value” and with “probably a local partner,” said Quebec Minister of the Economy Pierre Fitzgibbon.

“The state does not want to operate the circus, but the circus is too important to Quebec (to leave it to foreigners),” he said.

In addition to Laliberte, other prospective buyers include Quebecor, the telecoms and media giant of tycoon Pierre Karl Peladeau, whose opening lowball bid was outright rejected.

“It is essentially the value and reputation of the brand” that has piqued interest in the company, says Michel Magnan, corporate governance chair at Concordia University in Montreal.

But “as long as there are restrictions on gatherings of people, the future is not very rosy” for the Cirque, he said.

Several challenges await, according to Magnan.

“There were a lot of people working in all of these shows. Where are they now? What are they doing? How are they doing? In what shape are they, what state of mind?” he said.

“The more time passes, the more this expertise risks evaporating.”

Small consolation: The Cirque resumed its performances on Wednesday in Hangzhou, China, five months after a coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Topics: Coronavirus Cirque du Soleil Guy Laliberte

