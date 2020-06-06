You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Worlds of J. R. R. Tolkien

What We Are Reading Today: The Worlds of J. R. R. Tolkien

Short Url

https://arab.news/ypnmq

Updated 06 June 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Worlds of J. R. R. Tolkien

Updated 06 June 2020
Arab News

Author: John Garth

This book takes you to the places that inspired J. R. R. Tolkien to create his fictional locations in The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and other classic works. Written by renowned Tolkien expert John Garth, The Worlds of J. R. R. Tolkien features a wealth of breathtaking illustrations, including Tolkien’s own drawings, contributions from other artists, rare archival images, and spectacular color photos of contemporary locations across Britain and beyond, from the battlefields of World War I to Africa, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Garth identifies the locales that served as the basis for Hobbiton, the elven valley of Rivendell, the Glittering Caves of Helm’s Deep, and many other settings in Middle-earth, from mountains and forests to rivers, lakes, and shorelands. He reveals the rich interplay between Tolkien’s personal travels, his wide reading, and his deep scholarship as an Oxford don. Garth draws on his profound knowledge of Tolkien’s life and work to shed light on the extraordinary processes of invention behind Tolkien’s works of fantasy. He also debunks popular misconceptions about the inspirations for Middle-earth and puts forward strong new claims of his own.

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: Democratic Federalism

Updated 04 June 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Democratic Federalism

Updated 04 June 2020
Arab News

Authors: Robert Inman and Daniel L. Rubinfeld

Around the world, federalism has emerged as the system of choice for nascent republics and established nations alike. In this book, leading scholars and governmental advisers Robert Inman and Daniel Rubinfeld consider the most promising forms of federal governance and the most effective path to enacting federal policies. 

The result is an essential guide to federalism, its principles, its applications, and its potential to enhance democratic governance.

Drawing on the latest work from economics, political science, and law, Inman and Rubinfeld assess different models of federalism and their relative abilities to promote economic efficiency, encourage the participation of citizens, and protect individual liberties. Under the right conditions, the authors argue, a federal democracy—including a national legislature with locally elected representatives—can best achieve these goals. Because a stable union between the national and local governments is key, Inman and Rubinfeld also propose an innovative method for evaluating new federal laws and their possible impact on state and local governments. Finally, to show what the adoption of federalism can mean for citizens, the authors discuss the evolution of governance in the European Union and South Africa’s transition from apartheid to a multiracial democracy.

Interdisciplinary in approach, Democratic Federalism brims with applicable policy ideas and comparative case studies of global significance. This book is indispensable for understanding the importance of federal forms of government—both in recent history and, crucially, for future democracies.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Unsolved Problems in Ecology
books
What We Are Reading Today: Lost in Thought by Zena Hitz

Latest updates

Joe Biden wins enough delegates to clinch US Democratic nomination
Countries adapt to ‘new normal’ as COVID-19 infects more than 6.7 million
Jordan set for third phase of public sector work resumption
UAE confirms 624 new coronavirus cases
Facebook’s Zuckerberg promises a review of content policies after backlash

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.