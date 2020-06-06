Saudi Arabia provides aid to Yemen to confront COVID-19

SEIYUN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) delivered the third batch of medical aid to the Yemeni Ministry of Health to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in various governorates of Yemen.
The center also delivered aid provided by the Chinese government to Yemen to combat the virus, in coordination with the forces of the Arab coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen.
KSRelief also distributed urgent sheltering materials in Al-Mahrah governorate, including tents, blankets and rugs. Yemeni officials thanked KSRelief for the rapid response to the families affected by the torrential rains in the region.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, alongside of Yemeni government, took part in efforts to bring life back to normal in Aden, the provisional capital of the country, following torrential rains and destructive flash floods that disrupted roads, traffic, and cut off a power station in Al-Hasswa district. More than 38,00 beneficiaries have taken advantage of the program on the first day.