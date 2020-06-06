You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia provides aid to Yemen to confront COVID-19

Saudi Arabia provides aid to Yemen to confront COVID-19

1 / 3
KSRelief also distributed urgent sheltering materials in Al-Mahrah governorate, including tents, blankets and rugs. (SPA)
2 / 3
KSRelief also distributed urgent sheltering materials in Al-Mahrah governorate, including tents, blankets and rugs. (SPA)
3 / 3
KSRelief also distributed urgent sheltering materials in Al-Mahrah governorate, including tents, blankets and rugs. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/64wne

Updated 38 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia provides aid to Yemen to confront COVID-19

  • KSRelief also distributed urgent sheltering materials in Al-Mahrah governorate, including tents, blankets and rugs. (SPA)
Updated 38 sec ago
SPA

SEIYUN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) delivered the third batch of medical aid to the Yemeni Ministry of Health to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in various governorates of Yemen.
The center also delivered aid provided by the Chinese government to Yemen to combat the virus, in coordination with the forces of the Arab coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen.
KSRelief also distributed urgent sheltering materials in Al-Mahrah governorate, including tents, blankets and rugs. Yemeni officials thanked KSRelief for the rapid response to the families affected by the torrential rains in the region.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, alongside of Yemeni government, took part in efforts to bring life back to normal in Aden, the provisional capital of the country, following torrential rains and destructive flash floods that disrupted roads, traffic, and cut off a power station in Al-Hasswa district. More than 38,00 beneficiaries have taken advantage of the program on the first day.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 34 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia inches toward 100k coronavirus cases

Saudi Arabia inches toward 100k coronavirus cases

Jeddah residents are required to stay indoors from 3 p.m. until 6 a.m. as movement restrictions have been reinstated. (SPA)
Updated 14 min 40 sec ago
Deema Al Khudair

Saudi Arabia inches toward 100k coronavirus cases

  • Ministry reports its highest daily toll with 3,121 new cases
Updated 14 min 40 sec ago
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 3,121 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest daily count of confirmed cases in the Kingdom. It brings the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 98,869 in just over 3 months since the first case was announced in the country in early March.
There are currently 26,402 active cases, 1,484 of them critical.
The Ministry of Health announced 1,175 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 71,791, while 34 deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 676.
Of the new cases 46 percent were Saudis, of which 31 percent were female. Children made up 11 percent of the new cases, while 84 percent were adults up to the age of 65 and 5 percent were over 65.
Riyadh recorded the highest count at 900 cases, followed by Jeddah at 572, Makkah at 279, Madinah at 170 and Dammam at 149 cases.
In Jeddah, movement restrictions have been reinstated; residents are once again required to stay indoors from 3 p.m. until 6 a.m. and mosques have been closed, following an evaluation of the health situation in the city by the authorities.
Those who are exempt from the curfew order may continue to deliver their services to residents in their homes, whether to provide medical or food supplies, and to facilitate their transportation in a flexible manner. They must at all times adhere to the instructions issued by the authorities, including maintaining cleanliness, sanitization and disinfection, and wearing gloves and masks that are in full compliance with all regulations.
The ministry reiterates the importance of staying at home and adhering to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 34 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Coronavirus restrictions reinstated in Jeddah for 15 days

Latest updates

Venezuela arrests TV execs after US firm pulls out
Tankers to be blacklisted for trade with Caracas
Saudi Arabia inches toward 100k coronavirus cases
‘We want to breathe, too’: Solidarity from Iraq
INTERVIEW: Saudi envoy to UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi says US protests show strength of American society

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.