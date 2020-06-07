Saud Ahmad Al-Hokail has been a senior adviser on human capital at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) since November 2017.

Al-Hokail served as the director general of the human resources department at the MCIT from 2015 to 2017. He also served as the director of the human resources department at the e-government program “Yasser” from 2013 to 2017.

Prior to that, he held the position of director of the human resources department at the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund from 2006 to 2013.

Al-Hokail has previously said of his work: “The most important asset to any company are the talented human resources’ capabilities, even more important than the fixed or current assets, because they are irreplaceable and indispensable.

“Let us not forget that today’s digital age relies heavily on the human element. Therefore, organizations should build an environment conducive to the creativity and innovation of human resources.”

Al-Hokail earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from King Saud University and completed a human resources diploma from the British Academy. He holds a certificate in KPI-A from the Strategy Management Group.

He is a proud holder of the Gulf Cooperation Council Medal for Civil Service and Administration Development, and is a member of the Saudi Association of Administration.