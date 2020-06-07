You are here

  Saud Ahmad Al-Hokail, senior adviser at Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology

Saud Ahmad Al-Hokail has been a senior adviser on human capital at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) since November 2017. 

Al-Hokail served as the director general of the human resources department at the MCIT from 2015 to 2017. He also served as the director of the human resources department at the e-government program “Yasser” from 2013 to 2017.

Prior to that, he held the position of director of the human resources department at the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund from 2006 to 2013.

Al-Hokail has previously said of his work: “The most important asset to any company are the talented human resources’ capabilities, even more important than the fixed or current assets, because they are irreplaceable and indispensable.

“Let us not forget that today’s digital age relies heavily on the human element. Therefore, organizations should build an environment conducive to the creativity and innovation of human resources.”

Al-Hokail earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from King Saud University and completed a human resources diploma from the British Academy. He holds a certificate in KPI-A from the Strategy Management Group. 

He is a proud holder of the Gulf Cooperation Council Medal for Civil Service and Administration Development, and is a member of the Saudi Association of Administration.

Updated 27 min 35 sec ago
Deema Al Khudair

Saudi Arabia inches toward 100k coronavirus cases

  • Ministry reports its highest daily toll with 3,121 new cases
Updated 27 min 35 sec ago
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 3,121 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest daily count of confirmed cases in the Kingdom. It brings the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 98,869 in just over 3 months since the first case was announced in the country in early March.
There are currently 26,402 active cases, 1,484 of them critical.
The Ministry of Health announced 1,175 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 71,791, while 34 deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 676.
Of the new cases 46 percent were Saudis, of which 31 percent were female. Children made up 11 percent of the new cases, while 84 percent were adults up to the age of 65 and 5 percent were over 65.
Riyadh recorded the highest count at 900 cases, followed by Jeddah at 572, Makkah at 279, Madinah at 170 and Dammam at 149 cases.
In Jeddah, movement restrictions have been reinstated; residents are once again required to stay indoors from 3 p.m. until 6 a.m. and mosques have been closed, following an evaluation of the health situation in the city by the authorities.
Those who are exempt from the curfew order may continue to deliver their services to residents in their homes, whether to provide medical or food supplies, and to facilitate their transportation in a flexible manner. They must at all times adhere to the instructions issued by the authorities, including maintaining cleanliness, sanitization and disinfection, and wearing gloves and masks that are in full compliance with all regulations.
The ministry reiterates the importance of staying at home and adhering to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

