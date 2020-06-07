KSRelief-backed Al-Amal Arsal Center continues to provide medical services to Syrian refugees

You are here

he Al-Amal Medical Center in Lebanon’s Bekaa governorate. (SPA)
ARSAL, Lebanon:  The Al-Amal Medical Center in Lebanon’s Bekaa governorate continued to provide medical services to Syrian refugees with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).

It is part of a project to strengthen health services for Syrian refugees and the host community in the town of Arsal.

In May, 4,575 patients visited the clinics and received 8,123 free health services across specialized departments, in addition to receiving help from laboratory, pharmacy and nursing services.

General health clinics received 396 patients, eye clinics had 506 patients, the emergency department 595 patients, dental clinics 325 patients, pediatric clinics saw 347 patients, with 125 vaccinations provided.

ENT clinics received 412 patients, orthopedic clinics 311 patients, heart clinics had 240 patients, urology clinics 472 patients, gastroenterology clinics 180 patients, gynecological clinics 271 patients, gland and diabetes clinics 65 patients, and psychiatric clinics 68 patients.

The Al-Amal Medical Center is following the necessary procedures and precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic to provide services to patients in a safe medical environment.

Awareness campaigns were carried out to familiarize people with precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease, and they were provided with items for personal hygiene.

The medical director of the project, Dr. Tariq Shandab, said that the center aimed to serve more than 45,000 people and provide them with healthcare in a variety of fields, in addition to having an emergency department that worked around the clock and an integrated pharmacy to provide free medicine to all patients.

Shandab expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian services provided by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSRelief, to the Syrian refugees and their host community.

 

Saud Ahmad Al-Hokail, senior adviser at Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology

Updated 13 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saud Ahmad Al-Hokail, senior adviser at Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology

Updated 13 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saud Ahmad Al-Hokail has been a senior adviser on human capital at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) since November 2017. 

Al-Hokail served as the director general of the human resources department at the MCIT from 2015 to 2017. He also served as the director of the human resources department at the e-government program “Yasser” from 2013 to 2017.

Prior to that, he held the position of director of the human resources department at the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund from 2006 to 2013.

Al-Hokail has previously said of his work: “The most important asset to any company are the talented human resources’ capabilities, even more important than the fixed or current assets, because they are irreplaceable and indispensable.

“Let us not forget that today’s digital age relies heavily on the human element. Therefore, organizations should build an environment conducive to the creativity and innovation of human resources.”

Al-Hokail earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from King Saud University and completed a human resources diploma from the British Academy. He holds a certificate in KPI-A from the Strategy Management Group. 

He is a proud holder of the Gulf Cooperation Council Medal for Civil Service and Administration Development, and is a member of the Saudi Association of Administration.

Topics: Who's Who

