DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 626 new coronavirus cases overnight after conducting an additional 52,996 tests, bringing the country’s total to 38,268, the health ministry said.
There was also one fatality overnight, raising the death toll to 275, state news agency WAM reported citing the ministry.
But 724 people meanwhile were cleared of COVID-19 infections, raising the number of patient recovery to 21,061.
The government also announced that its health entities carried out over 2.5 million tests for coronavirus in the country, which is said to be the world’s highest.
The ministry urged people to follow social distancing and other preventive measures to avoid coronavirus transmission.
UAE confirms 626 new coronavirus cases, announces 2.5 million tests conducted
