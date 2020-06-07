You are here

Malaysia reports 19 new coronavirus cases; no deaths

Shoppers wearing face mask walks at a shopping mall in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Sunday, June 7, 2020. (AP)
Updated 07 June 2020
Reuters

  • The health ministry reported no deaths, with total fatalities remaining at 117
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health officials reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the cumulative total to 8,322.
The health ministry also reported no deaths, with total fatalities remaining at 117.

Topics: Coronavirus

India sees 10,000 new coronavirus cases ahead of reopenings

  • New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are among India’s worst-hit cities
  • India has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen
NEW DELHI: India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, another single-day high for the country that comes a day before it reopens shopping malls, hotels and religious venues after a 10-week lockdown.
India has now surpassed Spain as the fifth hardest-hit country, with more than 247,000 confirmed cases of the virus, including nearly 7,000 deaths.
New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are among India’s worst-hit cities. Six of the country’s 28 states account for 73% of the total cases.
India has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen. E-commerce companies have started to deliver goods, including those considered nonessential, to places outside containment zones.

Topics: Coronavirus India

