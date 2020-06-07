KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health officials reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the cumulative total to 8,322.
The health ministry also reported no deaths, with total fatalities remaining at 117.
Malaysia reports 19 new coronavirus cases; no deaths
