You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands join Black Lives Matter protest outside US Embassy in London

Opinion

Baria Alamuddin

Where will we stand amid the anger of the repressed?

Read article

Thousands join Black Lives Matter protest outside US Embassy in London

1 / 8
Demonstrators outside Downing Street during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 7, 2020. (Reuters)
2 / 8
Police officers and demonstrators outside Downing Street during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 7, 2020. (Reuters)
3 / 8
Police officers outside Downing Street during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 7, 2020. (Reuters)
4 / 8
Police scuffle with protesters during the Black Lives Matter protest rally in London, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in response to the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. (AP)
5 / 8
A Police officer receives medical attention after Police clashed with demonstrators in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 7, 2020. (Reuters)
6 / 8
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 7, 2020. (Reuters)
7 / 8
A demonstrator reacts infront of graffiti on a statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 7, 2020. (Reuters)
8 / 8
A protester holds a placard as she sits in a window ledge on Whitehall, near Downing Street in central London after attending a demonstration, on June 7, 2020, organised to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/22fg5

Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Thousands join Black Lives Matter protest outside US Embassy in London

  • Authorities urged protesters not to gather in London on Sunday due to the risk of the spread of the coronavirus
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Tens of thousands took to the streets of London on Sunday, rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, some wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 bearing the slogan “racism is a virus”.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters had gathered in central London in a demonstration that was peaceful but that ended with small numbers of people clashing with mounted police near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence.

London Police chief Cressida Dick said 27 officers had been injured in "shocking and completely unacceptable" assaults during anti-racism protests in central London this week, including 14 on Saturday.

Two were seriously hurt and an officer who fell from her horse underwent surgery in hospital.

Both Dick and health minister Matt Hancock urged protesters not to gather in London again on Sunday, warning they risked spreading the coronavirus.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

But demonstrators ignored this to pack the road outside the U.S. Embassy on the south bank of the River Thames.

Journalists on the scene estimated the crowds as numbering in the tens of thousands.

After an hour, the protesters began to march across the river in the direction of parliament, pausing on the bridge to take the knee and chant "justice, now". Some gathered in Parliament Square while others massed outside Downing Street.

Police said 29 people were arrested during Saturday's protest in London for offences including violent disorder and assault on emergency service workers.

Pauline Nandoo, 60, said she had been protesting about racism since the 1970s and the images of violence at the end of Saturday’s protest had not deterred her.

"There’s children of all ages and older adults here," said Nandoo, who was with her brother and 13-year-old daughter.

"They are going to experience what we have experienced and we have to try to make that not happen."

 

Topics: UK London Protests George Floyd US

Related

World
London police chief says 14 officers injured during anti-racism protests
World
UK PM Boris Johnson condemns George Floyd killing as protesters take to London streets

European scientists close to coronavirus antibody breakthrough

Updated 07 June 2020
Arab News

European scientists close to coronavirus antibody breakthrough

  • British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is developing the treatment
  • Antibody injections instantly arm the body with the ability to neutralize the virus
Updated 07 June 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Scientists from the UK and Sweden are reportedly close to a breakthrough on an antibody treatment for COVID-19 that could be lifesaving for those who become infected by the virus.
British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is developing the treatment, which may initially be prioritized for elderly and vulnerable patients due to cost.
Antibody injections instantly arm the body with the ability to neutralize the virus, and the treatment could be a game-changer for those in the early stages of infection.
Pascal Soriot, AstraZaneca’s chief executive, said the treatment being developed is a “combination of two antibodies, because by having both you reduce the chance of resistance developing to one antibody.”
Antibody therapy is more expensive than vaccine production, however, with Soriot saying the former would be prioritized for the elderly and vulnerable, “who may not be able to develop a good response to a vaccine.”
The treatment is now being tested at “full speed,” and executives are hopeful that it will go into full production next year.
Antibody treatment can be used for similar purposes as a vaccine, which normally sparks a bodily reaction to create its own antibodies.
Over 200 teams worldwide are racing to be the first to develop a vaccine, with scientists from Oxford University in the UK among the frontrunners.
The Oxford University team is working in partnership with AstraZeneca and conducting human trials in Brazil, the current epicenter of the pandemic. They expect to know by August if the vaccine works.
They have already begun manufacturing the vaccine to ensure rapid rollout should it be effective, and have agreed to supply 2 billion doses worldwide by the end of the year.
On Thursday, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates struck a deal with the Oxford-AstraZeneca team to supply half the planned doses to low- and middle-income countries.

Topics: Coronavirus antibodies

Related

Lifestyle
The psychological impact of the coronavirus confinement in Spain
Middle-East
Kuwait to receive Japanese COVID-19 drug next week

Latest updates

UN says ‘encouraged’ by Libyan calls to resume peace talks
Lebanon overcomes sectarian strife as army declares zero tolerance
Yemen army troops briefly capture major city in Abyan
European scientists close to coronavirus antibody breakthrough
South Korean boyband BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.