Unemployment on top of Fed’s agenda

President Donald Trump is counting on a solid economic recovery to boost his chances of winning a second term in November. (Reuters)
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

  • The world’s largest economy added 2.5 million jobs despite COVID-19 pandemic
WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve will meet next week for the first time since US states began easing shutdowns imposed to stop the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, unexpectedly boosting employment numbers after two months of massive layoffs.

The world’s largest economy added 2.5 million jobs and the unemployment rate fell in May, according to the Labor Department, even as COVID-19 remains a threat to daily life.

The Fed moved swiftly and aggressively as soon as the pandemic struck, even before businesses were shut down nationwide, as the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) slashed its key lending rate to zero in March.

The central bank also rolled out trillions of dollars in liquidity to support battered markets, and provide lending to large and medium businesses as well as state and local governments.

And Fed chair Jerome Powell has vowed to do more, if necessary.

President Donald Trump who is counting on a solid economic recovery to boost his chances of winning a second term in November, cheered the better-than-expected job numbers.

But despite the unexpected good news the economy remains in trouble and BBVA’s chief US economist Nathaniel Karp does not expect the FOMC to waver from its stance any time soon.

“While there are some early signs that the worst part of the crisis has passed, we expect that the Fed will reaffirm its commitment to doing whatever it takes while also reflecting on how the committee is viewing the current crisis,” he said.

The virus itself remains a real threat, with cases continuing to climb in the US, home to the world’s worst outbreak with more than 108,000 dead — meaning life and commerce are not yet back to normal.

Powell has warned of the dire state of the US economy, and said economic data in the April-June quarter “will be very, very bad” — potentially falling 20 to 30 percent.

“There will be a big decline in economic activity, big increase in unemployment,” he said in a CBS interview last month.

While economists were expecting the Labor Department’s jobs report for May to show the unemployment rate rising to around 20 percent from its already horrific level of 14.7 percent in April, instead it declined to a still-awful 13.3 percent as the economy added jobs when states began restarting economic activity.

But Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics said the central bank is unlikely to read too deeply into the positive employment data.

“While welcomed by Fed officials, the jobs report won’t change the outcome of the upcoming FOMC meeting,” Bostjancic said.

“The policy rate will remain pegged near zero until the recovery is firmly in place, open-ended and flexible (bond purchases) will continue, and the Fed will stand ready to lend via its emergency facilities,” she said.

The FOMC skipped its quarterly forecast in March amid the chaos of the early days of the pandemic, but is scheduled to produce the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) at this meeting.

Bostjancic said the bank will likely predict a strong gross domestic product rebound in the second half of the year, with the caveat that it will come off the depressed activity of the second quarter.

Another factor is the nationwide protests against racism and police violence after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, in addition to the continued possibility there will be renewed outbreaks of coronavirus.

Despite no lockdown, Swedish economy plunges

Despite no lockdown, Swedish economy plunges

  • Sweden has succeeded at the former, but admitted failure at the latter
STOCKHOLM: Unlike most countries, Sweden never locked down during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, largely keeping businesses operating, but the economy appears to be taking a hard hit nonetheless.

Under the Scandinavian country’s controversial approach to the virus, cafes, bars, restaurants and most businesses remained open, as did schools for under-16s, with people urged to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Whatever hope there may have been that this policy would soften the economic blow now seems dashed.

“As in most of the world, there will be a record decline for the Swedish economy in Q2,” SEB bank economist Olle Holmgren said.

A rebound was likely in the latter part of the year, but “we expect it to take a long time before the situation normalizes,” he told AFP.

To be fair, Swedish officials insist their strategy was always aimed at public health, and never specifically at saving the economy.

The idea was to make sure hospitals could keep pace with the outbreak and protect the elderly and at-risk groups.

Sweden has succeeded at the former, but admitted failure at the latter, with more than three quarters of virus deaths occurring among nursing home residents and those receiving care at home.

“When we have decided what measures to take to stop the virus from spreading, we have not had any economic considerations. We have followed the advice of our (public health) experts on this issue,” Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters in late May.

Still, authorities acknowledge that keeping businesses open was also part of a broader public health consideration, as high unemployment and a weak economy typically lead to poorer public health.

Sweden, a country of 10.3 million, had reported 4,639 COVID-19 deaths as of Friday.

That gives it one of the world’s highest virus mortality rates, with 459.3 deaths per million inhabitants — four times more than neighboring Denmark and 10 times more than Norway, which both imposed stricter confinement measures.

At first Sweden’s export-heavy economy seemed to be doing okay, with gross domestic product (GDP) actually growing by 0.1 percent in the first quarter.

But now the country is expected to follow the same path as most of Europe, with its economy shrinking for the full-year 2020 and unemployment soaring.

In April, the government predicted the GDP would contract by 4 percent in 2020, compared to its January forecast of 1.1 percent growth.

While the European Commission has forecast a Swedish contraction of 6.1 percent (compared to -6.5 percent for Germany and -7.7 percent for the eurozone), the outlook presented by the Swedish central bank is even more dire — it anticipates a GDP decline of up to 10 percent.

Some economists see Swedish growth rebounding as early as the second half of 2020, but the finance minister has warned things could get worse before they get better.

Before the crisis, Sweden’s labor market was in good shape, with strong job creation and a declining unemployment rate.

Now, the government expects a jobless rate of nine percent for 2020 and 2021, compared to 6.8 percent in 2019. It sees growth of 3.5 percent in 2021.

Sweden’s sharp downturn is largely explained by its dependence on exports, which account for around 50 percent of GDP.

“70 percent of Swedish exports go to the EU. Shutdowns in Germany, the UK and so on are expected to hit Swedish exports considerably,” the government said.

The government in mid-March announced measures worth nearly $32 billion to help businesses.

