Quarantine fitness drive raises SR125,000 for Saudi Food Bank

Photo: (Saudi_SFA/Twitter)
  • The initiative proved to be the ideal encouragement for people of all ages and sporting abilities to stay active
JEDDAH: An at-home fitness drive during the coronavirus lockdown has raised SR125,000 ($33,333) for the Saudi Food Bank.
More than 5,500 pledges were made by residents in the Kingdom who took part in the month-long workout initiative, which was launched by the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA).
It launched “Move to Donate” during Ramadan as part of its “Your Home, Your Gym” fitness campaign to encourage healthy lifestyles while keeping in mind the tenets of the fasting month, such as supporting those in need and community values. “Move to Donate” was structured in line with the Ministry of Health’s directives to stay at home and maintain social distance.
Pledges to work out from home were made on the SFA website and were translated into food bank donations that were delivered throughout Ramadan. Different types of workouts and challenges were included such as jumping jacks, sit-ups, jogging, running in place and more. Many of these challenges were met and participants shared their daily workouts on social media.
A local training team contributed to the challenges and provided many training videos on social media to help participants along the way. Some of the captains included Najia Alfadl, Aya Alduhaiman, Fahad Al-Sahli, Abdullah Fallatah, Ahmad Al-Mosabi and Yasmine Hassan.

“Every person that participated in ‘Move to Donate’ not only committed to keeping active, they advocated for others to be active and join the movement,” said SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal. “This was really group dynamism put to work to achieve so many positive trajectories: Health, positivity, and social good. It is one of the strongest moments of the Sports for All Federation’s history, made possible by participants from all over Saudi Arabia.”
The initiative proved to be the ideal encouragement for people of all ages and sporting abilities to stay active, build healthy habits and try new challenges during the lockdown period. The digital call to action reached nearly 4 million people at the end of April, with thousands of user-generated social media images and videos of home workouts being posted from across the Kingdom and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council area.
“Baytak Nadeek (Your Home, Your Gym) is in a transition phase,” Prince Khaled added. “It was initially a response to the health crisis and it has evolved to become a full-on lifestyle guide. I would describe it as a strategic path to living your best life through being healthy, active, and mindful.”
The social impact program was supported by the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee.

Life is like a waiting room for many Saudi students abroad

In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, a few of the ten Saudi students were evacuated from Wuhan on a special flight arrive in Riyadh airport, Sunday, Feb. 2. 2020. (Saudi Press Agency via AP)
  • Students are balancing the anxiety caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the cities that they live in with completing school requirements
ONTARIO: The coronavirus has placed students everywhere under pressure to navigate the outbreak, including Saudi scholars facing uncertain times while thousands of miles from home.
Universities have digitalized lectures, exams and graduations, encouraging students to use Zoom meetings, Microsoft Teams and other platforms to collaborate on group projects and study together.
Alhanouf Fahad, a Saudi law student in Oregon, the US, said that attending online classes had advantages and disadvantages. “Online courses under quarantine saved me time in using transportation. It is more convenient and offers flexibility to choose the suitable time for me to take a test,” she said. “Other than certain due dates, I make my own schedule for completing the requirements of the course.”
Perhaps the greatest foe of online courses was procrastination and not being able to visit the university library. Another drawback, she said, was that “my grades have been affected since the outbreak, because of little or no interaction between students and lecturers. I also need to have time management and self-discipline skills to stay on top of my coursework.”
Though schools might continue their virtual classes online, it seems that the days are often not adequately filled to keep students occupied. Many simply have too much free time, and as social distancing measures are adhered to it is difficult for them not to treat their time as like being in a waiting room.
Illustrating the typical daily routine of students studying abroad, Alhanouf said: “My days have blurred into Google Classroom assignments, hobbies such as learning to draw and knit, aimless binge-watching on Netflix, and FaceTiming my family to pass the time.”
Laila Fahad, Alhanouf’s sister, was visiting her on Jan. 1 when the coronavirus outbreak began and she was supposed to go back to Saudi Arabia by the end of March, but “she is stuck with us now,” Alhanouf said.
Students are balancing the anxiety caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the cities that they live in with completing school requirements.

As of late 2019, the Saudi Ministry of Education said that there were more than 90,000 students studying abroad. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has completed a number of repatriation flights, returning Saudi citizens — students included — who wish to return to the Kingdom.

Aseel Al-Harbi, a Saudi medical student completing a master’s degree at Leeds University in the UK, said that the university quickly took strong measures, such as suspending classes, closing libraries and offering an efficient system of online lectures.
“I used to spend most of my time on campus between classes and the library; being at home is a real motivation-killer. However, I also know that this whole situation is new to everyone, and we’re all in this together,” she said.
Al-Harbi said: “My colleagues have celebrated their unique graduation ceremony via Snapshat and Skype due to social distancing.” But as she looks forward to her graduation she is wondering if she will be able to walk up to the podium to receive her degree after years of hard work.
Al-Harbi is juggling a number of courses. Her once overscheduled life has ground to a halt and, while jarring, she thinks the break might be a good thing to protect her as coronavirus cases continue to be reported and the authorities are recommending that everyone stay safe.
“Every aspect of my daily routine has changed. Even though it hasn’t been easy, we should be strong, stay positive and follow quarantine rules,” she said.
Saudi Arabia suspended all international flights to and from the Kingdom on March 15 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

