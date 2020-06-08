You are here

A world redrawn: Isabel Allende hopes pandemic will doom ‘patriarchy’

Demonstrators holding Black Lives Matter signs stand by a sign calling to vote out racism with a picture of President Donald Trump, during a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. (AFP / Olivier Douliery)
Leila Macor | AFP

  • "Young people are going to inherit a world that we've torn apart," she said in an interview
MIAMI: Chilean writer Isabel Allende says the coronavirus pandemic has exposed stark inequalities that will continue to fuel protests in the United States and around the globe.
The 77-year-old author believes it will be up to the younger generations to build a new normal, founded on gender and racial equality.
Allende, perhaps best known for her novel The House of the Spirits, has a nonfiction book on feminism coming out in November, entitled What Women Want.
She is a disciplined writer with a well-known tradition: every January 8th, she sits down to start a new work.
This year was no exception, but she admits that working efficiently during a global health emergency has been a challenge.
In an interview with AFP via video call from her home near San Francisco, Allende talks about her writing process, her vision for a post-pandemic world and what she thinks about recent US protests.

Q: How has the pandemic disrupted your routine?
A: The pandemic, lockdown, fear of the virus and all the protests that have taken place have left people stuck. It’s not easy. It happens to me too, but I am very disciplined.
Half the battle is showing up at the computer at the same time every day. Look, it’s possible that what gets done on any given day will be useless. But it doesn’t matter. That’s how books get written — little by little, and with patience.

Q: Has the pandemic influenced your work?
A: “The pandemic is going to result in a wave, an avalanche, of new interpretations of our reality — not only in the arts, but in philosophy, history, everything. (...) But in my case, I need time and a bit of distance to see things.
“I could have written “The House of the Spirits” right after the military coup in Chile in 1973. It took me more than eight years to write it, because I needed that time to process what happened... And I think I’m going to do the same with what’s going on now.”

 




Isabel Allende signing one of her books at a book fair. (Shutterstock file photo)

Q: Have you learned anything during the lockdown?
A: “The pandemic has taught me to let go of material things, to help me realize how little I really need. (...) I look around me and I ask myself why there is all this stuff, why I need more than two plates.
“Then, I want to figure out who my real friends are, and who I really want to spend time with.”

Q: What do you think the pandemic is teaching us all?
A: “It’s teaching us to look at our priorities and it’s showing us our reality. Inequality is the reality — how some people spend lockdown on a yacht in the Caribbean, and others go hungry.
“It’s also teaching us that we are all one big family. What happens to a human being in Wuhan happens to the entire planet, happens to all of us. (....) There are no walls, there are no walls that can separate people.
“Creative people, artists, scientists, all the young people, many women — all are thinking about what the new normal looks like. They don’t want to go back to what was normal before. This is the most important question of our time: this dream of a different world. We have to get to it.”

Q: How would that new world be different?
R: “It would be the end of the patriarchy. These brutish men who rule the world would be run out. It would mean a world in which men and women share equally in running the planet. (...)
“Let it not be violence and greed that rules the world, but solidarity, compassion and hope. This is the world that we want, a world in which there is respect for nature and for other species.
“Young people are going to inherit a world that we’ve torn apart. They are the ones who must save the planet, if it can be saved. I hope they have a positive solution.”

Q: What do you think of the recent protests in the United States?
A: “The protests are about racial justice and that is directly linked to the issue of poverty.
“Who are the poorest people in this country? Who are the ones with worse health care, fewer jobs, who suffer more police brutality, who are jailed more often? African-Americans.
“I think these outbursts of protest are going to start happening everything. There is a tremendous global economic crisis. And that is going to lead to more unemployment, more poverty and, therefore, more violence.
“There will be more protests — huge protests.
“These problems cannot be resolved with bullets or tear gas. They’ll only be resolved by tackling the root causes. These are deep-seated problems, that date back to the era of slavery.”

The psychological impact of the coronavirus confinement in Spain

Mouna El-Haimoud

  • The lockdown is affecting our mental wellbeing in one way or another
MADRID: A third of the world’s population, around 2.6 billion people, have been forced to live under some kind of lockdown or quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The confinement is having multiple effects, including financial and social, but less visible is the psychological toll.
The lockdown is affecting our mental wellbeing in one way or another, varying depending on factors like age, gender or pre-existing states, just like COVID-19 itself affects different patients.
In Spain, 47 million people had to be confined at home for almost 3 months since the state of emergency was announced by the government. Professionals in the psychology sector subsequently found there were common reactions felt by people confined to their homes. 

“The most common reaction we observed in this time of confinement has to do with the emotion of fear, which is logical and normal to feel, taking into consideration the exceptional circumstances in which we are living,” said the psychologist, Dr. Amin El Imami. “Fear is a primary feeling which is accompanied many times by reactions of anxiety and uncertainty. The majority of people will overcome these symptoms once everything gets back to the new normal; it is recommended that these people adapt as soon as possible, while taking the necessary health precautions.”
Dr. Ignacio Hernandez, another psychologist, added: “Some people suffering from fear are also afraid to leave the house even when lockdown is over, they are afraid of contagion, or of infecting others.”
The pandemic as a whole is also leaving a psychological impact on some groups more than others. “Health care staff suffer more stress than any other group as they are exposed to pressure and anxiety on a daily basis battling COVID-19 on the front line,” Hernandez added. “The amount of stress has been excessive, especially at the beginning of the pandemic with thousands of cases increasing by the day.”

People wearing protective face masks hold a minute of silence during the last day of the official ten-day mourning of those who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain. (File/Reuters)

The financial factor due to the pandemic is also leaving a psychological impact on people. “Families who lost their jobs or had to close their business because of the health crisis are living in uncertain financial situation which is adding more stress to their lives,” said Hernandez.
It is important to get professional help to get back to normal and recover mental wellbeing when experiencing stress over a long period. “It is crucial to let all those feelings out, allow people to feel all these different emotions, to be heard, and share empathy. Ask for professional help when needed,” Hernandez added.
There are several programs to help people resolve stress. María del Mar Hidalgo and Natalia Jiménez are professional life coaches, with Jiménez a trained psychologist. They run a workshop together for parents, children, teachers and schools as well as for corporate clients, where they discuss different topics to help overcome problems due to coexistence during confinement, such as conflict, stress, trust, learning how to listen and how to let go.

Customers queue outside a sportswear and equipment store during the coronavirus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain. (File/AP)

“(Our program) ‘Parents 8.5’ is an online program that aims to strengthen family relationships, especially between parents and children during confinement with unresolved issues within the family and communication problems, which is a challenge for the whole family,” said Hidalgo.
“People are feeling stressed and depressed because of these situations; they don’t know how to keep going which make them feel frustrated. They need to be heard, have more constructive and fun conversations, enjoy more family time and learn to know each other better,” added Jiménez.
Even when the lockdown is over and we are back to normal life, some people will still have emotional scars, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In order to recover and cope with this, Hernandez says: “We need to work individually and collectively to avoid permanent traumas. We need to see this as an opportunity to learn and get conclusions that will help us in life. It is very important to cry, scream all we need, and ask for help and not to let any feelings (stay) inside. We all should help ourselves and others on the way and try to live in the present.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

