Man held for planning attack on Muslims in Germany

nitial investigations show the suspect “has for some time been considering the idea of committing an attack in which he wanted to kill numerous people in order to attract worldwide media attention,” prosecutors said. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Man held for planning attack on Muslims in Germany

  • The 21-year-old from the northern city of Hildesheim had announced his attack plans ‘in an anonymous Internet chat’
  • Police found weapons in the suspect’s home, as well as electronic files containing right-wing extremist content
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Police in Germany have detained a man on suspicion of planning to kill Muslims in an attack inspired by the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, prosecutors said Monday.
The 21-year-old from the northern city of Hildesheim had announced his attack plans “in an anonymous Internet chat,” the state prosecutor’s office in the town of Celle said.
Initial investigations show the suspect “has for some time been considering the idea of committing an attack in which he wanted to kill numerous people in order to attract worldwide media attention,” prosecutors said.
The suspect referenced the attacker who killed 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch in March 2019, and said he wanted to carry out a similar attack.
“His aim was to kill Muslims,” prosecutors said.
Police found weapons in the suspect’s home, as well as electronic files containing right-wing extremist content.
He was detained on Saturday and faces charges of threatening to commit criminal offenses and financing terrorism through the purchase of weapons.
Germany has been rocked by a string of extreme-right attacks over the past 12 months.
A gunman with apparent far-right beliefs killed nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the city of Hanau, near Frankfurt, in February, while two people were killed in an attack targeting a synagogue in Halle, near Leipzig, in October.
In June 2019, pro-immigration politician Walter Luebcke was found shot dead at his home in the central state of Hesse, and a far-right sympathizer has been charged with his murder.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer proclaimed in March that right-wing extremism and right-wing terrorism were “the biggest danger for democracy in Germany,” promising a beefed up security response.

Indian troops kill 4 Kashmir rebels, sparking fresh clashes

Updated 26 min 36 sec ago
AP

Indian troops kill 4 Kashmir rebels, sparking fresh clashes

  • No casualties were immediately reported in those clashes
  • India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the anti-India rebels
Updated 26 min 36 sec ago
AP

SRINAGAR, India: Anti-India protestors clashed Monday with Indian government forces near a village in disputed Kashmir where four rebels were killed in a gunbattle.
Earlier Monday Indian soldiers laid a siege around a village in Kahsmir’s southern Shopian area on a tip that militants were hiding there, said Col. Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman.
As the soldiers launched search operations, soldiers and militants exchanged gunfire, Kalia said. He said four rebels were killed. Police said three soldiers were wounded.
As the fighting raged, hundreds of people marched near the site in solidarity with the rebels and chanted slogans seeking an end to Indian rule over the region. Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters.
No casualties were immediately reported in those clashes.
The latest gunbattle came hours after Indian troops killed five militants in the same area, also triggering fierce clashes with villagers.
Violence has escalated in Kashmir in recent months as India has stepped up its counterinsurgency operations. Militants have also continued their attacks on government forces and alleged informants.
More than two dozen militants and about a dozen Indian troops were killed in April, the most in any month since last August, when India revoked the region’s semi-autonomous status and statehood and imposed direct federal rule.
There also has been almost daily fighting over the last several months along the rugged and mountainous frontier that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.
India and Pakistan both claim the territory in its entirety. Most Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.
India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the anti-India rebels. Pakistan denies this, saying it offers only moral and diplomatic support to the militants and to Kashmiris who oppose Indian rule.

