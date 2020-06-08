BP to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide amid virus pandemic

You are here

The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. (Reuters)
LONDON: Energy company BP said Monday that its global workforce will be trimmed by 10,000 jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic slams the oil and gas industry.
Chief Executive Bernard Looney said that the roles will be office-based and come mostly this year. The company’s current global workforce is 70,000.
The changes are expected to significantly impact senior levels, cutting the number of group leaders by a third. The company said it will make the senior structure flatter.
The job cuts come amid a time of tremendous change for BP. The energy producer has said it wants to eliminate or offset all carbon emissions from its operations and the oil and gas it sells to customers by 2050, an ambitious target born out of pressure to help combat climate change and keep making money.
The global energy industry has meanwhile been hit hard by the pandemic as the widespread limits on business, travel and public life reduced the need for oil, gas and other fuels. Supply was also particularly high when the outbreak began, creating a perfect storm for the industry. With storage facilities filling up, the U.S. price of oil went below zero in April for the first time ever.
The U.S. contract for oil began the year at over $60 a barrel, collapsed to below -$37 in April and recovered to about $39 a barrel as of Monday.

EasyJet CEO warns UK quarantine could lead to more job losses

LONDON: EasyJet could have to make further job cuts if the government’s quarantine policy continues for a long period, the airline’s chief executive warned.
The British low-cost airline is already planning to cut 4,500 jobs or 30 percent of its workforce because of the coronavirus crisis.
“I fear so,” easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told Sky News, when asked if the the job losses could be worse if the quarantine lasts for a long period.
“I think and I fear unless there is a change to this (the quarantine rule), that the aviation industry as we know it here in the UK will not be in tact.”

