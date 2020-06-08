UAE allows violators of residential visa to leave without penalties

DUBAI: The UAE's Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) said Monday it would allow violators of residential visas to depart the country without penalties.

The authority said it is exempting expats who have breached the terms of their residency, or whose visas have expired, during a three-month grace period that started on May 18.

The statement said people with visas that expired before March 1. They can leave the country without penalties until August, it added.

The immigration office will waive all overstay fines, provided the violators leave the country.

This is to be applied for visa violations of residence permits, entry permits, as well as violators of work contracts during the grace period.