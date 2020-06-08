You are here

UAE allows violators of residential visa to leave without penalties

Dubai's fountain show resumes beneath the Burj Khalifa tower, on June 5, 2020, as the Gulf emirate emerges from a lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
DUBAI: The UAE's Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) said Monday it would allow violators of residential visas to depart the country without penalties.

The authority said it is exempting expats who have breached the terms of their residency, or whose visas have expired, during a three-month grace period that started on May 18. 

The statement said people with visas that expired before March 1. They can leave the country without penalties until August, it added.  

The immigration office will waive all overstay fines, provided the violators leave the country.

This is to be applied for visa violations of residence permits, entry permits, as well as violators of work contracts during the grace period.

 

 

 

North Syria clashes leaves dozens of fighters dead

  • Monday’s fighting took place around the Jabal Al-Zawiya region on the southern edge of Idlib
BEIRUT: Insurgents briefly captured several government-held positions in northwest Syria Monday, in fighting that left more than 40 fighters dead on both sides, opposition activists said.
The anti-government offensive was among the most serious since early March, when an agreement between Turkey and Russia halted the Syrian government’s three-month air and ground campaign into the rebel-held Idlib province.
Monday’s fighting took place around the Jabal Al-Zawiya region on the southern edge of the northwestern province, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the country.
Russia is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey backs opposition fighters trying to remove him from power. Russia and Turkey have become the main power brokers in the war-torn country.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said government forces launched a counter offensive under the cover of Russian airstrikes later Monday afternoon, regaining control of the villages of Fatatra and Manara that they lost earlier in the day.
The Observatory said 22 insurgents and 19 troops were killed in the fighting.
Idlib-based activist Taher Al-Omar said insurgents led by members of Al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, or HTS, captured three positions and took one prisoner. He added that HTS is sending reinforcements to the frontlines.
A similar attack on a nearby area in early May left more than 50 gunmen dead and government forces regained the area hours later.

