WHO says coronavirus situation 'worsening' worldwide

A member of the Divino Espirito Santo community in Brazil's Para state is taken by helicopter to hospital after developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2020
AFP

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Monday that the coronavirus pandemic situation was worsening around the globe, as it warned against complacency.
The WHO said it had recorded its highest daily tally of new infections, with COVID-19 raging in the Americas.
And as mass protests for racial justice sweep across the United States and beyond, the United Nations' health agency urged anyone demonstrating to do so safely.
The novel coronavirus has killed more than 403,000 people out of at least seven million infected since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
After East Asia, Europe became the epicentre of the disease, but has now been overtaken by the Americas.
"Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva.
"More than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days. Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported -- the most in a single day so far.
He said that almost 75 percent of Sunday's cases came from 10 countries -- mostly in the Americas and South Asia.
Tedros said that in countries where the situation was improving, "the biggest threat is now complacency", adding that "most people globally are still susceptible to infection".
"More than six months into this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," he said.
Turning to the wave of protests sparked by killing of George Floyd on May 25, Tedros encouraged active surveillance of the virus to ensure it does not rebound, especially in the context of mass gatherings.
"WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds," he said.
"We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely.
"As much as possible, keep at least one metre from others, clean your hands, cover your cough and wear a mask if you attend a protest."
"Stay home if you are sick and contact a health care provider," he added.
The WHO has continually stressed the importance of tracing those who may have come into sustained, close contact with an infected person.
The WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan said someone who had been at a mass protest did not necessarily meet the technical definition of a contact.
"It comes back down to local public health analysis and local risk management," he said.
"There may be situations with mass gatherings where local public health officials, on the basis of an abundance of caution, could advise people either to quarantine or to get tested."
Ryan added: "We would hope that in any mass gathering now... people who have had now four to five months to really internalise, that someone who is unwell... should really be at home and not engaged in any public activity.
"But we would always defer to national and sub-national authorities if they wish and need to take necessary public health actions that are based on risk assessment, that are based on scientific evidence."
Tedros meanwhile said that the WHO had so far shipped more than five million items of personal protective equipment to 110 countries.
The global health body aims to ship more than 129 million items of PPE to 126 nations.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 WHO

N.Korea says it will cut communication channels with South

Updated 35 min 30 sec ago
AP

N.Korea says it will cut communication channels with South

  • North Korea has slammed South Korea for failing to break away from Washington and for not restoring massive joint economic projects held up by US-led sanctions
  • The leafleting has been a long-running source of tensions between the two Koreas
Updated 35 min 30 sec ago
AP

SEOUL: North Korea said Tuesday it will cut off all communication channels with South Korea as it escalates its pressure on the South for failing to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.
The North Korean warning came as relations between the two Koreas have been strained amid a prolonged deadlock in broader nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington. Some experts say North Korea may be deliberately creating tensions to bolster internal unity or launch bigger provocation in the face of persistent US-led sanctions.
The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that all cross-border communication lines will be cut off at Tuesday noon. It said it will be “the first step of the determination to completely shut down all contact means with South Korea and get rid of unnecessary things.”
"The South Korean authorities connived at the hostile acts against (North Korea) by the riff-raff, while trying to dodge heavy responsibility with nasty excuses," it said. “They should be forced to pay dearly for this.”
Since last week, North Korea has increasingly expressed its anger over the leafleting by threatening to permanently shut down a liaison office with South Korea and a jointly run factory park, as well as nullify a 2018 inter-Korean tension-reduction agreement. North Korean citizens have also staged a series of mass anti-Seoul public rallies, something the North typically organizes in times of tensions with the outside world.
North Korea has in recent months suspended virtually all cooperation with South Korea as its nuclear negotiations with the United States remains stalemated since the breakdown of a summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in early 2019. A main sticking point in the US-North Korea diplomacy is a US refusal to lift much of crippling international sanctions on North Korea in return for limited denuclearization steps.
North Korea has slammed South Korea for failing to break away from Washington and for not restoring massive joint economic projects held up by US-led sanctions. Inter-Korean relations flourished in 2018, when Kim entered talks on the future of his nuclear weapons.
South Korea had no immediate response to the North Korean announcement. But it has recently said it would push for new legal steps to ban activists from launching leaflets in an attempt to save faltering ties with North Korea. But the North has countered the South Korean response lacks sincerity.
The leafleting has been a long-running source of tensions between the two Koreas. In recent years, North Korean defectors and conservative activists have floated huge balloons carrying leaflets criticizing Kim Jong Un over his nuclear ambitions and abysmal human rights record. The North, which bristles at any outside attempt to undermine the Kim leadership, has often made a furious response to the South Korean government for failing to stop them . In 2014, North Korean troops opened fire at propaganda balloons flying toward their territory, triggering an exchange of fire that caused no known causalities.
South Korea has typically let activists launch such balloons, citing their rights to exercise freedom of speech, but it sometimes sent police officers to stop them from floating leaflets in times of tensions with North Korea.

Topics: North Korea South Korea Pyongyang

