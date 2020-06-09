You are here

Abu Dhabi extends travel ban into and out of the emirate

Emirati security forces man a checkpoint at the entrance of Abu Dhabi. (AFP)
Abu Dhabi extends travel ban into and out of the emirate

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s authorities announced the extension of the travel ban into and out of the emirate for another week as of June 9, state news agency WAM reported.
Moving between Abu Dhabi’s regions – Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra – is also banned. 
Employees of vital sectors, patients visiting hospitals and transport of necessary goods need to apply for movement permits.
Abu Dhabi first introduced the travel ban on Tuesday, June 2, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The UAE has confirmed 39,376 infected cases, 22,275 recovered patients and 281 deaths.

Libya’s NOC says ‘armed force’ entered El Sharara oilfield, told employees to stop work

Libya’s NOC says ‘armed force’ entered El Sharara oilfield, told employees to stop work

CAIRO: Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday that an ‘armed force’ entered the Sharara oilfield and told employees to shut the oilfield, hours after maintenance operations started.
NOC added in a statement that it had told employees not to obey the order regarding the field operations.
The statement did not specify which group the “armed force” belonged to.
The Hamada pipeline running from Libya’s Sharara oilfield has been reopened, the Petroleum Facilities Guards said in a short statement on Friday, after it was closed during a blockade on oil exports.
 

