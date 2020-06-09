Abu Dhabi extends travel ban into and out of the emirate

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s authorities announced the extension of the travel ban into and out of the emirate for another week as of June 9, state news agency WAM reported.
Moving between Abu Dhabi’s regions – Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra – is also banned.
Employees of vital sectors, patients visiting hospitals and transport of necessary goods need to apply for movement permits.
Abu Dhabi first introduced the travel ban on Tuesday, June 2, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The UAE has confirmed 39,376 infected cases, 22,275 recovered patients and 281 deaths.
