Houthi law is racist and discriminatory: Yemen’s Information minister

DUBAI: Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani said the Houthi law known as Al-Khums, is racist, Yemen’s state news agency Saba new reported.

The law states that everyone should pay 20 percent of whatever goods they have or obtain, on land or sea, to the Houthis for being “Bani Hashim.”

“Iran’s mercenaries did not just rob the treasury, cash reserves and general revenues, but have also imposed racist laws to continue stealing the nation’s resources and citizens’ wealth,” Al-Iryani said.

“The militants are imposing such laws without popular support or a legal ground to exist… what would they do if they ruled Yemen?” he added.

The minister said all nationals needed to recognize “the danger of the Houthis,” who have built an ideology based on “God’s choice and race supremacy” which he said was discriminatory.