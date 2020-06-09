You are here

Houthi law is racist and discriminatory: Yemen’s Information minister

The law states that everyone should pay 20 percent of whatever they have to the Houthis.
DUBAI: Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani said the Houthi law known as Al-Khums, is racist, Yemen’s state news agency Saba new reported.
The law states that everyone should pay 20 percent of whatever goods they have or obtain, on land or sea, to the Houthis for being “Bani Hashim.”
“Iran’s mercenaries did not just rob the treasury, cash reserves and general revenues, but have also imposed racist laws to continue stealing the nation’s resources and citizens’ wealth,” Al-Iryani said.
“The militants are imposing such laws without popular support or a legal ground to exist… what would they do if they ruled Yemen?” he added.
The minister said all nationals needed to recognize “the danger of the Houthis,” who have built an ideology based on “God’s choice and race supremacy” which he said was discriminatory.

Abu Dhabi extends travel ban into and out of the emirate

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s authorities announced the extension of the travel ban into and out of the emirate for another week as of June 9, state news agency WAM reported.
Moving between Abu Dhabi’s regions – Abu Dhabi, Al-Ain and Al-Dhafra – is also banned. 
Employees of vital sectors, patients visiting hospitals and transport of necessary goods need to apply for movement permits.
Abu Dhabi first introduced the travel ban on Tuesday, June 2, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The UAE has confirmed 39,376 infected cases, 22,275 recovered patients and 281 deaths.

