Wife of Kobe Bryant pays a hefty price for his death  

DUBAI: Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant, says that her husband’s death cost their family “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

In January, the NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash.

Vanessa then filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February against the operators of the helicopter, killing the athlete and eight others.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the new filing reads “As a result of Kobe Bryant’s and Gianna Bryant's deaths, Vanessa Bryant seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damage and other relief as the Court deems just and proper.”

“Although the total specific amount of personal injury damages that Plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant’s future lost earnings equals hundreds of millions of dollars,” the document continues.