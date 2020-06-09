MTV Movie & TV Awards are postponed indefinitely

DUBAI: The MTV Movie & TV Awards have been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event was expected to take place in June, according to Variety.

The cable network will not be hosting a virtual ceremony, like other festivals around the world, hoping that the event could air sometime this year. If the awards show does not air this year, it will be the first time the show hasn’t aired since it started in 1992.

The network is also currently considering airing the Video Music Awards in August at the Barclays Center in New York City.

"We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30th,” an MTV spokesperson told Variety earlier this month.