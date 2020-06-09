You are here

MTV Movie & TV Awards are postponed indefinitely

US TV personality Kim Kardashian (L) and her mother Kris Jenner attend the 2018 MTV Movie & TV awards. (AFP)
DUBAI: The MTV Movie & TV Awards have been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

The event was expected to take place in June, according to Variety. 

The cable network will not be hosting a virtual ceremony, like other festivals around the world,  hoping that the event could air sometime this year. If the awards show does not air this year, it will be the first time the show hasn’t aired since it started in 1992. 

The network is also currently considering airing the Video Music Awards in August at the Barclays Center in New York City.

"We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30th,” an MTV spokesperson told Variety earlier this month. 

Wife of Kobe Bryant pays a hefty sum for his death  

Updated 6 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Wife of Kobe Bryant pays a hefty sum for his death  

Updated 6 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant, says that her husband’s death cost their family “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

In January, the NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Gigi

A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on

Vanessa then filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February against the operators of the helicopter, killing the athlete and eight others.

 

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the new filing reads “As a result of Kobe Bryant’s and Gianna Bryant's deaths, Vanessa Bryant seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damage and other relief as the Court deems just and proper.”

“Although the total specific amount of personal injury damages that Plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant’s future lost earnings equals hundreds of millions of dollars,” the document continues. 

Topics: Kobe Bryant Vanessa Bryant

