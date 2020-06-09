You are here

Turkey seeks 191 soldiers for alleged tie to US-based cleric

The military says more than 19,500 personnel have been sacked for alleged links to Gulen since the coup attempt. (File/AFP)
AP

  • Anadolu Agency said the suspects are accused of cheating during air force schools’ entrance examinations between 2004-2016
  • At least 145 of the suspects were detained in raids
ANKARA, Turkey: Turkish prosecutors issued warrants Tuesday for the detention of 191 suspects — including 181 on-duty servicemen — who are suspected of involvement in a scheme that allegedly recruited followers of the US-based Muslim cleric blamed for a failed coup in 2016 into air force training schools, the state-run news agency reported.
Anadolu Agency said the suspects are accused of cheating during air force schools’ entrance examinations between 2004-2016 that favored candidates with links to cleric Fethullah Gulen. At least 145 of the suspects were detained in raids in western Izmir province and 22 other provinces.
The suspects include 173 sergeants, six lieutenants, two first lieutenants, eight former sergeants and two former cadets, Anadolu said.
Turkey is still chasing alleged members of Gulen’s network, four years after the coup attempt.
Tuesday’s warrants were issued amid an apparent new drive against Gulen’s network after Turkey eased lockdowns to fight the coronavirus outbreak on June 1. Dozens of security force members were detained in similar raids across Turkey on Monday.
The government claims that Gulen’s followers infiltrated key state institutions over the years, including the military, the police and the judiciary. The military says more than 19,500 personnel have been sacked for alleged links to Gulen since the coup attempt.
Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, denies any involvement in the coup attempt, which left 250 people dead.

Missile lands in Baghdad Airport say Iraqi military

Updated 09 June 2020
Arab News

Missile lands in Baghdad Airport say Iraqi military

  • The rocket struck close to the headquarters of the US-led coalition
  • The attack is the first to target the airport since May 6 when three rockets struck near its military sector
Updated 09 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: A missile landed on the outskirts of Baghdad airport, Iraqi military said, adding that it was launched from south of the airport late on Monday.
An army statement said the area where the missile was launched from includes a military base used by US troops.
Security forces have initiated a search operation to uncover the perpetrators, the statement added. 
The rocket struck close to the headquarters of the US-led coalition, an Iraqi security official was cited by the Associated Press as saying. 
The attack is the first to target the airport since May 6 when three rockets struck near its military sector. 
The rockets had struck close to Iraqi forces at the military airport, another near Camp Cropper, once a US detention facility, and the last near to where US forces are stationed at the base.
The US has accused Iran-backed militias of carrying out such attacks in the past.

Topics: Iraq

