Spain’s most passionate derby gets league going again

Real Betis’ Brazilian defender Emerson Aparecido falls down in a three-on-one situation during the Nov. 10 Spanish league match against Sevilla. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 June 2020
AFP

  • The Andalusian city of about 700,000 people is evenly divided between Sevilla and Betis fans
LONDON: It’s the one game that divides an entire city.

It’s the most passionate rivalry in Spanish soccer.

It’s more than a local derby. It’s the “Gran Derbi.”

The match between fierce southern rivals Sevilla and Real Betis will be the one to kick-start the Spanish league this week after a wait of nearly three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday’s game will be the first in the league since it was suspended on March 12 with 11 rounds remaining. The match will be played without fans at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, the home of Sevilla.

Soccer in Spain will officially resume on Wednesday with the second half of a second division match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete, which was interrupted last year after fans called a player a Nazi.

The Spanish league will be the second top league to return in Europe after the German Bundesliga, which resumed in mid-May. The Premier League and the Italian league will be next in the coming weeks.

While the “clásico” between Barcelona and Real Madrid remains Spain’s biggest match, few rivalries compare to the one spurred by the derby in Seville.

“Seville is the most soccer-crazy city in Spain,” Sevilla president José Castro told The Associated Press ahead of the match that was originally scheduled for March 15. “The ‘clásico’ is more important because of the clubs involved, but there is no match bigger than the Seville derby. It’s a match that involves a lot of tension and a lot of passion, both on and off the field.”

The Andalusian city of about 700,000 people is evenly divided between Sevilla and Betis fans. Both clubs have fanatic and engaged groups of supporters, with nearly 100,000 season ticket holders all together.

“It gets crazy here. Everything stops because of this match,” Betis fan Carlos Malpica said. “This city is about Holy Week and the Seville derby, not a lot more. Couples get into fights here because of this derby.”

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said the derby was “a good choice” to mark the return to competition in Spain.

“There are a lot of derbies, but this is certainly one of the most intense and passionate in the world,” the former Spain and Real Madrid coach told league broadcaster Movistar on Sunday.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas said the high-profile game will properly “honor those who have lost their lives” during the pandemic. Nearly 28,000 people have died in Spain because of the virus.

“The Seville derby is special, it’s unique,” Tebas told COPE radio on Sunday. “It will be the most watched Seville derby in history. Not only in Spain, but in the rest of the world. It will be a worldwide event. The world watches La Liga and all eyes will be on Seville as the competition returns.”

This specific derby will also be unique because there won’t be any fans at the 43,000-capacity Sánchez-Pizjuán. The only other time the game was played without fans was in 2007, when about 30 minutes of a Copa del Rey match between the clubs was played in an empty venue in Getafe as punishment for Betis after fans threw a bottle at Sevilla coach Juande Ramos, prompting the suspension of the game at Benito Villamarín Stadium.

This time the league will be using virtual crowds and pre-recorded noise to try to give spectators a better experience while watching the much-anticipated match at home. Fans will have the option to choose a television feed in which crowds will be digitally superimposed on the stands and the chants from fans — the same used in FIFA video games — will be included in the broadcast.

Despite some restrictions still in place because of the pandemic, authorities expect some fans to gather outside the Sánchez-Pizjuán to watch the match in bars and restaurants, and the clubs’ traditional neighborhoods — Sevilla’s Nervión and Betis’ Heliópolis — are likely to be filled with fans as well.

Topics: La Liga Spain football

New route, more technically challenging Dakar Rally promised in Saudi Arabia next year

Updated 11 June 2020
Ali Khaled

  • The organizers of the 2021 Dakar-Saudi race have promised a route that is entirely new
DUBAI: The Dakar Rally will be returning to Saudi Arabia for a second year running, it was announced through a virtual press conference on Wednesday. 

The organizers of the 2021 Dakar-Saudi race have promised a route that is entirely new, more technical and, among the dunes that will surround it from start to finish, will include stages that will test the driver’s speed and endurance.

“It is with tremendous pride that we welcome the Dakar Rally back to the kingdom in 2021,” said Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, Minister of Sports. “It will once again be our honor to extend our renowned hospitality two all competitors, crew, fans and media taking part, as well as our now close friends and partners at the Amaury Sports Organisation.”

Last year, the Dakar Rally took place in Saudi Arabia for the first time, and indeed it was a landmark event for motor-racing in the continent.

“Hosting Dakar rally across our breathtaking natural landscape broke new ground for both Saudi Arabia as a nation and Dakar too, with it being the first time in the rally’s history to have the engines roar in Asia,” Prince Abdul Aziz said. “We always believed we had the key components needed too deliver Dakar, and we are thrilled with how amazing the rally was.

“Now as we look forward to achieving the grand ambition of the Vision 2030, making tomorrow even more beautiful is what drives us individually and as a nation,” he added. “Dakar Saudi is visionary project that comes with great challenges and opportunities. For us, the values of Dakar and the wider goals and ambitions of the Amaury Sports Organisation make them a natural partner, for both the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Arabian Motorsports Federation, and we are delighted to be working with them again.”

Prince Abdul Aziz was keen to reiterate the importance of having such an event take place in the Kingdom.

“Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020 was the greatest race our part of the world has ever seen,” he said. “It is aligned in every with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to redefine human ambition and adventure. We welcome the world and invite them to embark with us on an adventure like never before. To Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Sport, such a challenge, like everything, will never be considered impossible. Welcome to Saudi Arabia.”

David Castera, the director of the Dakar Rally opened the conference to the backdrop of the Pyrenees mountains, where he has been finalising every aspect of the 2021 race.

“I’ve been working in it ever with my team through video conferences of course,” he said. “Like most of you, we had to adapt and work differently. Dakar is being well prepared, very well prepared. We’re on time, the course is done. Many things have advanced, and the Saudis working along us, and we’ll be ready for the month of January.”

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation expressed his pride to be hosting the race in Saudi Arabia again.

“Dakar 2020 was huge success for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Dakar,” he said. “Dakar 2020 witnessed an increase in participants from all around the world. It was a tough race, it was a thrilling 13 days. I saw personally the excitement and the satisfaction on the faces of all the drivers and the teams, and this was a big relief to us in Saudi Arabia.”

He also had a message for the drivers who will take part in 2021.

“It’s new race, it’s a new route…we’re going to take you to new parts of Saudi Arabia for you to discover, and to prove you are up to the challenge and you can compete at a very high and international level.”

Prince Khalid also highlighted the support of the government of Saudi Arabia in making Dakar 2020 such a success. 

That was the core of our achievement of 2020, and we are really looking forward to welcome you all again in Saudi Arabia and to witness a new challenge  and hopefully, inshallah, you will enjoy Dakar 2021as you enjoyed it (last year) and I promise you it will be more thrilling and exciting for you.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dakar Rally Dakar Saudi Arabia 2021

