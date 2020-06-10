You are here

Robot built for Japan's aging workforce finds coronavirus role

Mira Robotics CEO Ken Matsui operates an Ugo avatar robot during a demonstration at the company’s laboratory in An An employee of Mira Robotics adjusts a ugo robot. (Reuters)
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters

TOKYO: Mira Robotics developed its “ugo” robot to reinforce greying Japan’s shrinking workforce, but the Japanese startup is offering its machine as a tool in the fight against the pandemic, the company’s CEO said.

“The coronavirus has created a need for robots because they can reduce direct contact between people,” Ken Matsui told Reuters. “We’ve had inquiries from overseas, including from Singapore and France.”

The latest feature of the remote-controlled robot is a hand attachment that uses ultraviolet light to kill viruses on door handles.

A population decline that is shrinking Japan’s workforce by more than half a million people a year, as well as a reluctance to bring in foreign labor, has spurred robot development in Japan. The emergence of coronavirus-related demand could further that work.

Mira Robotics’ ugo is a pair of height-adjustable robotic arms mounted on wheels, operated remotely through a wireless connection with a laptop and game controller. It takes around 30 minutes to learn how to use the robot. Each operator can control up to four machines, said Matsui. Ugo, which costs around $1,000 a month to rent, can be deployed as a security guard, carry out equipment inspections and clean toilets and other areas, he added.

Matsui’s two-year old startup so far has only one ugo operating at an office building in Tokyo.

Parsons unit wins order on ultra-luxury Saudi Amaala project

Updated 09 June 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

Parsons unit wins order on ultra-luxury Saudi Amaala project

  • The work covers the first phase of Triple Bay, one of three main components of the project
  • Amaala is planned to span over 3,800 square kilometers and to include more than 2500 rooms and 700 villas
Updated 09 June 2020
Fahad Alzahrani

RIYADH: The Saudi unit of Parsons has won a construction supervision contract on the ultra-luxurious Amaala project to be developed on Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast.
The work covers the first phase of Triple Bay, one of three main components of the project.
The Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Company Binyah will join Parsons onsite carrying out the excavation, backfilling, and earthworks, Amaala said in a statement.
“We celebrated a milestone moment in our history when work onsite began, and we are looking forward to working closely together to bring our vision for Triple Bay to life,” said Amaala CEO Nicholas Naples.
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in vast tourism-focused mega-projects as it opens up to overseas visitors and rolls out tourist visas for the first time. It is part of a wider push to diversify the Kingdom’s economic base and reduce its reliance on crude oil sales.
Set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nature Reserve, Amaala is planned to span over 3,800 square kilometers and to include more than 2500 rooms and 700 villas. It is expected to complete all of its phases by 2028.

