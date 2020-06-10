You are here

$5bn bailout saves Cathay Pacific

The financially battered Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific said it would probably have collapsed without the government-led bailout. (AP)
AFP

HONG KONG: Troubled Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific announced a HK$39 billion ($5 billion) government-led bailout plan on Tuesday amid a crippling downturn caused by the coronavirus.

Like many carriers hammered by the crisis, the company has seen passenger numbers evaporate in recent months, leaving most of its fleet sitting on the tarmac and the firm haemorrhaging cash.

The airline was already under pressure after taking a hit from months of protests in Hong Kong last year that battered tourism.

On Tuesday the carrier announced a sweeping proposal to inject liquidity and keep it afloat with the help of Hong Kong’s government, which will take a small stake in the firm.

“Quite frankly, without this plan the alternative would have been a collapse of the company,” Cathay chairman Patrick Healy told reporters.

The bulk of the capital will come from new shares issued to Aviation 2020, a company owned by the government, as well as a HK$7.8 billion bridge loan also from the government.

Under the proposal, Cathay will raise about HK$11.7 billion in a rights issue on the basis of seven rights shares for every 11 existing shares held, while preference shares will be sold to the government for HK$19.5 billion and warrants for HK$1.95 billion, subject to adjustment.

Share trading in Cathay Pacific — and its two biggest shareholders Air China and Swire — was suspended in Hong Kong on Tuesday morning ahead of the announcement. They will resume trading on Wednesday, Cathay said.

Swire, a Hong Kong and British conglomerate with colonial-era roots, has a 45 percent stake in Cathay while Air China owns 30 percent.

Once the recapitalization plan is complete, Aviation 2020 will take a 6 percent stake, while Swire’s shares will be reduced to 42 percent and Air China’s to 28 percent.

Aviation 2020 will also be allowed to send two “observers” to attend board meetings.

The South China Morning Post newspaper reported it is the first time Hong Kong’s government has directly injected money into a private company.

Finance Secretary Paul Chan said the government acted to protect Hong Kong’s status as an international transport hub after Cathay approached them for help.

“We expect the investment to last three or more years as we at least need to wait for the pandemic to pass,” he told reporters, adding that he expected a reasonable return for taxpayers.

“The government will not take part in the company’s daily operations,” he said, with the two observer board members having no voting rights.

Cathay said its executives had also agreed to pay cuts, while all staff would be asked to take three weeks unpaid leave over the next six months — a second time they have been asked to do so.

Before the pandemic struck, Cathay was one of Asia’s largest international airlines and the fifth largest air cargo carrier globally.

While its cargo business has kept going, Cathay has no domestic demand to fall back on — unlike many other big airlines.

Healy said Cathay went into the year with some $20 billion in reserves, but the company was now burning through $2.5-3 billion a month.

Cathay also found itself punished by Beijing last year when some of its 33,000 employees expressed support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. It led to the replacement of the airline’s CEO and chairman as Cathay scrambled to placate Beijing, while unions complained some staff were sacked for their political views.

Many other major airlines have scrambled to secure loans, raise capital or seek bailouts, including Singapore Airlines, Korean Air, the three big US airlines and Lufthansa.

China to cut teapot refining capacity for mega complex

Reuters

SINGAPORE: China’s oil hub Shandong has embarked on a plan to shut down capacity of half a million barrels per day shared among small, independent refiners to make way for a giant complex that should spur economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Reuters exclusively reported last week that China, the world’s largest oil consumer after the US, was going ahead with the $20 billion Yulong Petrochemical complex.

The planned 400,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and 3 million ton-per-year ethylene plant in Yantai, Shandong, the country’s hub for independent refineries, sometimes referred to as teapot refineries, had long failed to get approval as China struggled with excess refining capacity.

The drop in demand because of coronavirus lockdowns, as well as expectations that climate concerns will reduce conventional motor fuel use, is likely to increase over-supply in the near term.

But state approval was granted last week for a new mega refining complex, weighted toward petrochemical production whose demand is expected to be relatively robust.

That has prompted Shandong to accelerate a plan dating from 2018 to close 500,000 bpd in capacity over the next two-to-three years, Shandong-based industry officials and consultancies said.

That amounts to 20 percent of Shandong’s capacity, made up of more than 60 small plants.

The Shandong government, which has yet to make public any details of the restructuring, did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Wang Zhao, senior analyst with consultancy Sublime Information Group, said Shandong will first target plants of less than 60,000 bpd, especially those with financial losses, out of about a dozen that have shown interest in compensation.

“The government is dead serious about restructuring, but its execution hinges on how smoothly the relevant parties reach a deal on compensation,” said Wang.

The semi-official China Chemical News reported last week the Shandong government has asked creditors of the targeted plants, mostly state-run banks, to stop chasing debt repayments and urged compensation to be prioritized for relocating workers and investing in new projects.

Jinshi Asphalt, a bitumen-producing unit with capacity to refine 20,000 bpd of crude, based in Binzhou, northern Shandong, is expected to start closing imminently.

“We’ve received the first payment as compensation to shut down our crude oil unit,” a manager, who declined to be named because of company policy, told Reuters. 

Some refiners are reluctant to shut capacity.

“We were all legal entities when we started, and our plant is running well. Why should we close down?” said an executive with a refiner based in Dongying on Shandong’s northern coast.

Shandong in any case is expected to proceed with caution.

“The main preoccupation for local authorities is likely to be employment and tax revenue, so protecting these through the consolidation process will be the top priority,” Michal Meidan, director of the China Energy Programme at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, said.

