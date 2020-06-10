Dr. Saleh Ibrahim Al-Qasoumi is a Saudi academic and researcher. He has been recently appointed as the secretary-general of the cultural attaches under the Ministry of Education.

Al-Qasoumi has also been reappointed undersecretary of the International Cooperation Office at the Education Ministry. He was first assigned this task in June 2019.

He is a professor of pharmacognosy at the College of Pharmacy at King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh.

Al-Qasoumi began his career in 1997 at KSU’s pharmacognosy department as a teaching assistant.

He held several positions at KSU, including dean of development and quality, assistant vice rector for planning and development, director of Medicinal, Aromatic and Poisonous Plants Research Center, and supervisor of Herbal and Alternative Medicine Unit.

Al-Qasoumi is also the editor in chief of KSU’s Saudi Pharmaceutical Journal since 2016.

Between 2012 and 2015, he served as the Saudi cultural attache to the People’s Republic of China.

He had been a member of numerous committees and organizations where he contributed to several important events and conferences in Saudi Arabia. He is also a member of several societies such as the Herb Society America, Society Medicinal Plant Research, American Society Pharmacognosy, and Saudi Pharmaceutical Society.

Al-Qasoumi obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in pharmaceutical sciences at KSU. He did a Ph.D. in pharmacognosy from the same university.

He received several awards for his outstanding academic work and researches, including a gold medal at the 44th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, Switzerland in 2016.

He has been honored with the Distinguished Research and Publication Quality Award several times by KSU.