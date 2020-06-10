You are here

  • Home
  • Dr. Saleh Ibrahim Al-Qasoumi, Saudi academic and researcher

Dr. Saleh Ibrahim Al-Qasoumi, Saudi academic and researcher

Dr. Saleh Ibrahim Al-Qasoumi
Short Url

https://arab.news/y8pkg

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Saleh Ibrahim Al-Qasoumi, Saudi academic and researcher

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Saleh Ibrahim Al-Qasoumi is a Saudi academic and researcher. He has been recently appointed as the secretary-general of the cultural attaches under the Ministry of Education. 

Al-Qasoumi has also been reappointed undersecretary of the International Cooperation Office at the Education Ministry. He was first assigned this task in June 2019.

He is a professor of pharmacognosy at the College of Pharmacy at King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh. 

Al-Qasoumi began his career in 1997 at KSU’s pharmacognosy department as a teaching assistant.

He held several positions at KSU, including dean of development and quality, assistant vice rector for planning and development, director of Medicinal, Aromatic and Poisonous Plants Research Center, and supervisor of Herbal and Alternative Medicine Unit.

Al-Qasoumi is also the editor in chief of KSU’s Saudi Pharmaceutical Journal since 2016.

Between 2012 and 2015, he served as the Saudi cultural attache to the People’s Republic of China.

He had been a member of numerous committees and organizations where he contributed to several important events and conferences in Saudi Arabia. He is also a member of several societies such as the Herb Society America, Society Medicinal Plant Research, American Society Pharmacognosy, and Saudi Pharmaceutical Society.

Al-Qasoumi obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in pharmaceutical sciences at KSU. He did a Ph.D. in pharmacognosy from the same university.

He received several awards for his outstanding academic work and researches, including a gold medal at the 44th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, Switzerland in 2016. 

He has been honored with the Distinguished Research and Publication Quality Award several times by KSU. 

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Lina Altoaimy, undersecretary for scholarships at the Saudi Ministry of Education
Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Al-Qahtani, CEO of Saudi Film Commission

Saudi Cabinet reviews measures taken to combat the coronavirus outbreak

Updated 36 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet reviews measures taken to combat the coronavirus outbreak

  • Cabinet also reaffirmed the OPEC+ oil supply deal and the organization’s call on all major crude producers to take part in the stability of the oil market.
Updated 36 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Cabinet on Tuesday reviewed the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and its implications at the local and international levels. The ministers reviewed measures to fight the pandemic in the Kingdom and ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

In a statement issued to the Saudi Press Agency, acting Media Minister Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi said the Cabinet reaffirmed the OPEC+ oil supply deal and the organization’s call on all major crude producers to take part in the stability of the oil market.

The Cabinet affirmed the Kingdom’s support to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization  (GAVI), a public-private global health partnership. Saudi Arabia has pledged $150 million to GAVI.

The Cabinet also discussed the outcome of the donors’ conference for Yemen, which was organized in partnership with the UN.

The ministers welcomed the Egyptian plan to resolve the Libyan crisis and ensure the stability of the North African country.

The Cabinet rejected Israeli plans to annex West Bank and reiterated the Kingdom’s stance in support of the Palestinians and their right.

The ministers authorized the transport minister to sign a draft multiparty memorandum of cooperation on information regarding security threats to the civil aviation system.

The Cabinet also approved a new mining investment system. Saudi Arabia’s private sector is forecast to invest around SR28 billion in the mining industry, according to an earlier report by Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper citing the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The ministry seeks to boost the mining sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product by SR176 billion by 2030, increase the sector’s returns by SR8.9 billion, and create 219,000 new jobs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet urges OPEC+ countries to further reduce oil production
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet emphasizes continued importance of Palestinian cause

Latest updates

Dr. Saleh Ibrahim Al-Qasoumi, Saudi academic and researcher
Public workers go unpaid as PA hit by ‘economic earthquake’
Black market for patient plasma emerges in Egypt
Saudi Cabinet reviews measures taken to combat the coronavirus outbreak
Palestinian call for probe into Israeli war crimes moves step closer

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.