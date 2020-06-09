Saudi authority signs deals to stimulate military industries

RIYADH: The General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) on Tuesday signed two memorandums of cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and the Royal Commission of Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) to stimulate, empower and localize military industries in the Kingdom.

The cooperation will also seek to establish military-industrial clusters in the Kingdom by identifying appropriate industrial cities, guiding licensed investors in the targeted military fields, and motivating them to invest in the sector.

It will also contribute to the identification of long-term objectives in the field of industrialization and the standards and legislation necessary to balance the requirements of the armed forces and the development of industries.

The deal aims to support the Kingdom in achieving its goal of localizing 50 percent of its military spending and transforming the sector into a strategic asset.

The economic and social dimensions will include building a sector worth more than SR30 billion ($8 billion) by 2030.