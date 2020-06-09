Saudi authority signs deals to stimulate military industries

You are here

The deal aims to support the Kingdom in achieving its goal of localizing 50 percent of its military spending and transforming the sector into a strategic asset. (SPA)
RIYADH: The General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) on Tuesday signed two memorandums of cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and the Royal Commission of Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) to stimulate, empower and localize military industries in the Kingdom.  

The cooperation will also seek to establish military-industrial clusters in the Kingdom by identifying appropriate industrial cities, guiding licensed investors in the targeted military fields, and motivating them to invest in the sector. 

It will also contribute to the identification of long-term objectives in the field of industrialization and the standards and legislation necessary to balance the requirements of the armed forces and the development of industries. 

The deal aims to support the Kingdom in achieving its goal of localizing 50 percent of its military spending and transforming the sector into a strategic asset. 

The economic and social dimensions will include building a sector worth more than SR30 billion ($8 billion) by 2030. 

 

MADINAH: Thousands of residents in the holy city of Madinah have taken advantage of a health initiative aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

An estimated 5,200 people attended COVID-19 testing sites set up by Madinah municipality in the central fruit and vegetable market, souks, malls, shops, and residential neighborhoods.

The thermal imaging and mass testing stations were established with the aim of helping to stop the virus from spreading in areas populated by migrant workers through the process of early detection using mobile thermal cameras.

Residents were also given instructions on COVID-19 prevention, hygiene, the correct and safe use of disinfectants, and the importance of social distancing.

Guidelines on what actions to take over suspected cases of COVID-19 were outlined too, with people advised to isolate immediately and contact the health ministry’s call center on 937.

