G20 aims to increase global resilience through infrastructure

The InfraTech agenda will provide policy guidance for states to accelerate the implementation of technology in infrastructure. (SPA)
Updated 10 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Representatives of the G20 held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss infrastructure technology, infraTech, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
The group also discussed a draft report on the collaboration with institutional investors and asset managers to be presented at the next Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in July.
The InfraTech agenda will provide policy guidance for states to accelerate the implementation of technology in infrastructure. The G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG), aims to remove barriers, manage risks and create favorable conditions for innovation in infrastructure, which would result in stable and long-term economic growth.
The head of Saudi IWG Rakan bin Dahish said they aim to cooperate with partners and private sector investors to close infrastructure financing gaps.
“Over 100 investors with more than $20 trillion of assets under management across a wide geographical coverage have participated in the G20 collaboration with the private sector and delivered input and feedback for the report, which reflects an extensive outreach effort and a high level of investor interest,” head of Saudi IWG Rakan bin Dahish said.

19 coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan president’s office

Updated 18 min 28 sec ago
AFP

19 coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan president’s office

  • A further 13 infections were also confirmed among employees of the emergency situations ministry and the ministry of labor
  • Azerbaijan has registered 98 deaths and a total of 8,191 coronavirus cases
Updated 18 min 28 sec ago
AFP
BAKU, Azerbaijan: Nineteen staff in the office of Azerbaijan’s president have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said, as authorities in the repressive Caucasus nation struggle to contain an escalating crisis.
A further 13 infections were also confirmed among employees of the emergency situations ministry and the ministry of labor, anti-virus task force spokesman Ramin Bairamly said late Tuesday.
Azerbaijan has registered 98 deaths and a total of 8,191 coronavirus cases after a 23-percent increase in new infections from last week.
The oil-rich country initially imposed a state of emergency in late March to contain the outbreak. It was lifted along with most anti-virus restrictions on May 31.
“Nineteen cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed among the employees of the Presidential Administration,” said Bairamly.
“In the ministry of labor seven people were infected, in the emergency situations ministry — five people.”
The ex-Soviet republic’s authoritarian president Ilham Aliyev said Tuesday that the relaxation of anti-virus measures had led to an “acceleration of new infections.”
“But the situation is fully under control,” he said in televised remarks.
In a renewed effort to contain the outbreak, Aliyev imposed a two-day lockdown in several regions and cities including the capital Baku.
He said the stay-at-home order will be in place again next weekend.
Azerbaijanis are only allowed to leave their homes for urgent medical treatment and to attend the funerals of close relatives during the lockdown.
Public transport and all non-essential businesses except those in the oil industry and in cargo transport are also ordered to close.

