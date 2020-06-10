G20 aims to increase global resilience through infrastructure

DUBAI: Representatives of the G20 held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss infrastructure technology, infraTech, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
The group also discussed a draft report on the collaboration with institutional investors and asset managers to be presented at the next Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in July.
The InfraTech agenda will provide policy guidance for states to accelerate the implementation of technology in infrastructure. The G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG), aims to remove barriers, manage risks and create favorable conditions for innovation in infrastructure, which would result in stable and long-term economic growth.
The head of Saudi IWG Rakan bin Dahish said they aim to cooperate with partners and private sector investors to close infrastructure financing gaps.
“Over 100 investors with more than $20 trillion of assets under management across a wide geographical coverage have participated in the G20 collaboration with the private sector and delivered input and feedback for the report, which reflects an extensive outreach effort and a high level of investor interest,” head of Saudi IWG Rakan bin Dahish said.
