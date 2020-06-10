Oman to spend over $779m on developmental projects

DUBAI: Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarek ordered the execution of developmental projects valued at nearly $779.2 million, daily newspaper Times of Oman reported.
No details on the projects have been reported.
Meanwhile, authorities said they will further ease coronavirus containment measures and allow several businesses and shops to re-open.
Some popular tourist areas will be closed starting Saturday and until July 3.
Oman has confirmed 18,198 infected people, 4,152 recovered patients and 83 deaths as of June 9.
