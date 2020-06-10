You are here

  • Home
  • Oman to spend over $779m on developmental projects

Oman to spend over $779m on developmental projects

There were no details on the developmental projects. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/24776

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Oman to spend over $779m on developmental projects

  • No details on the projects have been reported
  • Oman will allow some businesses to reopen
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarek ordered the execution of developmental projects valued at nearly $779.2 million, daily newspaper Times of Oman reported.
No details on the projects have been reported.
Meanwhile, authorities said they will further ease coronavirus containment measures and allow several businesses and shops to re-open.
Some popular tourist areas will be closed starting Saturday and until July 3.
Oman has confirmed 18,198 infected people, 4,152 recovered patients and 83 deaths as of June 9.

Topics: Oman

Related

Middle-East
Oman eases some business restrictions, seals off tourist areas
Business & Economy
Oman lifts ban on expats moving between jobs

Health official says 15mln Iranians may have had coronavirus

Updated 58 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Health official says 15mln Iranians may have had coronavirus

  • An Official said 15 million people may have been infected with the coronavirus
  • The health minister replaced the ministry’s spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpur, with Sima Sadat Lari
Updated 58 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

An Iranian health official said 15 million people may have been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the country’s outbreak in February, Iranian daily Radio Farda reported on Tuesday. 
The estimate, which would mean one in five Iranians were infected, was drawn from serology tests to identify antibodies in patients who have recovered from the illness.
The figure represents 18.75 percent of the 81 million population of Iran, which on Wednesday recorded 176 thousand cases of infections. 
“About 15 million Iranians may have experienced being infected with this virus since the outbreak began,” a member of the task force set up to combat COVID-19, Ehsan Mostafavi, said. 
Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki on Tuesday replaced the ministry’s spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpur, with Sima Sadat Lari, and advised the new appointee to refrain from “political games,” according to Radio Farda
Jahanpur often got into heated arguments with journalists and social media users over different coronavirus statistics that he announced daily.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Latest updates

Oman to spend over $779m on developmental projects
Egyptian star Nelly Karim announces that she is engaged  
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall slams media after it confuses her with fellow mixed-race bandmate
Health official says 15mln Iranians may have had coronavirus
Gas fire kills 2 firefighters in India, forces evacuations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.