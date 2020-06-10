You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese pound slides further despite new pricing system

Lebanese pound slides further despite new pricing system

The Lebanese pound’s collapse has threatened renewed unrest as Beirut negotiates an IMF program tied to billions of dollars in financing to kickstart a recovery. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5qztd

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanese pound slides further despite new pricing system

  • The pound has lost over 60% of its value since October
  • Importers said it was getting increasingly difficult to source enough dollars to complete orders
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s battered pound currency has slid to fresh lows against the US dollar despite a new pricing system Beirut hopes can rein in soaring food prices as it negotiates a deal with the International Monetary Fund to climb out of crisis.
The pound has lost over 60% of its value since October, the result of a dwindling stock of dollars that has prompted banks to cut savers’ access to hard currency and ration dollars exclusively for fuel, medicine, and wheat at a pegged rate of 1,507.5 pounds.
One currency dealer said dollars on Wednesday were being bought at 4,250 and sold at 4,500. A second dealer said he was buying at 4,300 versus 4,100 a day earlier but not selling because of scarcity.
Importers said it was getting increasingly difficult to source enough dollars to complete orders, even at higher rates.
“Looking forward only a few weeks ahead, we may not be able to honor our engagements toward our suppliers,” said Hani Bohsali, general manager of Bohsali Foods, a major food importer.
The government and money changers last week launched a unified pricing system, with a gradually reduced rate announced each day with the aim of reaching 3,200 pounds.
As part of the scheme, money changers on Wednesday set a buying price of 3,890 and selling price of 3,940 and the central bank said dealers who did not comply would be penalized. Importers said dollars at this rate were unavailable.
Lebanon’s dollar supply has been further hit by a currency crisis in neighboring Syria. Syrians are piling into dollars to protect against inflation and hedge against the effect of impending US sanctions.
The Lebanese pound’s collapse has threatened renewed unrest as Beirut negotiates an IMF program tied to billions of dollars in financing to kickstart a recovery.
Fresh protests erupted late on Tuesday in Beirut and Tripoli, triggered in part by the currency crisis.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Lifestyle
Harper’s Bazaar appoints first Black and Lebanese editor-in-chief
Special
Middle-East
Lebanon overcomes sectarian strife as army declares zero tolerance

Saudi mining investment law to deliver $64bn GDP boost

Updated 10 June 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi mining investment law to deliver $64bn GDP boost

  • The new law will facilitate the establishment of a mining fund to provide sustainable finance for the sector
Updated 10 June 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a new mining investment law that aims to revolutionize the Kingdom’s mining and metals industry, and boost local and foreign investments in the sector. 

Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef described the law as a strategic initiative that will boost the mining sector’s contribution to gross domestic product by over SR240 billion ($64 billion), reduce imports by SR37 billion, and create 200,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2030. 

The new law will facilitate the establishment of a mining fund to provide sustainable finance for the sector as well as support geological survey and exploration programs. 

Alkhorayef said the strength of the mining and metals industry depends on good governance and transparency as these factors boost investors’ confidence. 

He said the new law deals with these issues effectively and also “aims to achieve sustainability, environment protection, compliance with health and safety regulations.” 

The minister said areas near mining projects in the Kingdom will also eventually reap the benefits of the new law. 

Consisting of 63 articles, the law will help optimize mineral resources in the Kingdom, which, according to experts, are valued at SR5 trillion. 

Alkhorayef said the ministry aims to make the mining sector the third pillar of the Saudi industrial sector by ensuring good governance, clear-cut regulations and a well-defined licensing system. 

The new law is in line with the objectives of the National Industrial Development and Logistic Program (NIDLP), which seeks to transform the Kingdom into an industrial power and logistics hub. 

NIDLP CEO Sulaiman Al-Mazroua said the new law will benefit other major sectors and create job opportunities for Saudi youth. 

“The approval is bound to contribute to the development of the sector and reinforce its pivotal role in bolstering the sector’s competitiveness, creating quality jobs, ability to attract lucrative investments, and enabling further downstream industries,” he said. 

Al-Mazroua said the new law is comprehensive and covers all aspects of the mining and metals industry. 

It will help transform the sector into the third major pillar of the national economy, he added. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia unveils new measures to support mining, industry
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia identifies 54 mineral-mining sites 

Latest updates

Lebanese pound slides further despite new pricing system
Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali will not release a new collection  
Bulgaria extends epidemic emergency until end of June
Harper’s Bazaar appoints first Black and Lebanese editor-in-chief
France may end COVID-19 emergency health measures on July 10

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.