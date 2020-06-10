You are here

  Libya's NOC says output shut down at El Feel oilfield

Libya’s NOC says output shut down at El Feel oilfield

NOC and one of the engineers said it was shut down by an armed group. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 June 2020
Reuters

TUNIS: Production at Libya’s El Feel oilfield has been shut down, National Oil Corporation (NOC) and two oil engineers based there said on Wednesday, only a few days after it had resumed operations following a months-long blockade.
NOC and one of the engineers said it was shut down by an armed group.
Production at another field, Sharara, that had also restarted after military gains by the internationally recognized government, was shut down on Tuesday.

Topics: Libya

Saudi central bank deploys blockchain technology to deposit money into local banks

Updated 10 June 2020
Fahad Alzahrani 

  • SAMA’s move was “a huge step in the right direction,” a financial expert said
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) used blockchain technology to deposit part of a SR50 billion funding package for the banking system.
It comes as the regulator seeks to boost the role of technology in the financial sector as it invests heavily in digital banking services.
Earlier it established a regulatory sandbox as a testing ground for local and international firms wanting to test new digital solutions.
Michael O’Loughlin, a financial expert and Forbes contributor, said SAMA’s move was “a huge step in the right direction”, adding that many central banks around the world were engaged in blockchain-related research.
“Blockchain technology if implemented properly has the potential to improve banking operations significantly,” he said. 
The benefits of deploying blockchain in banking operations range from increased security to the ability to track and trace money.
Blockchain can also contribute to reducing costs and increasing the speed of transactions.
“Reduced fraud, increased security and quick and hassle-free transactions are what banks want, customers want the same thing too. Blockchain promises to deliver just that, after 10 years of proofs of concept, the world is ready to see financial services embrace the tech” O’Loughlin added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SAMA

