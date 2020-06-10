You are here

Saudi General Entertainment Authority launches Shaadoow singing app

Updated 11 June 2020
RIYADH: A group of creative young Saudis have developed a singalong app that will enable fans to sing with their favorite Arab singers for karaoke performances.

The app, Shaadoow, was launched by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), and includes songs by 32 singers from all over the Arab world. It will allow fans to use technology to select their favorite singer/song and then perform karaoke with different audio-visual effects. Users can also enjoy other features, such as lyric subtitles and music matched to their vocal range. Their artistic experiences can then be shared with friends on social media.

Shaadoow is available to download on smartphones through the App Store or Google Play via shaadoow.com/app.

The GEA contributes to supporting the Saudi economy by participating in diversifying its sources, and increasing the proportion of foreign direct investment in the entertainment sector. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority Shaadoow Saudi music

  • The additional mosques will help decrease the number of people praying at each location
  • Last week, hundreds of thousands of worshippers attended the first Friday prayers held at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf will reopen an additional 77 mosques to help maintain social distancing between worshipers, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
This brings the number of reopened mosques in this region to 175.
Head of Islamic Affairs in Al-Jawf, Awad Al-Anzi said the additional mosques will help decrease the number of people praying at each location, in order to observe the Kingdom’s provisions of social distancing at mosques.
Last week, hundreds of thousands of worshippers attended the first Friday prayers held at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah since the gatherings were suspended to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The green light for the resumption of the prayer meetings came as part of a plan to gradually reopen the Kingdom’s mosques while ensuring worshippers and visitors adhered to preventive measures.
A ban on access to the Rawdah remained in place and only 40 percent of the mosque’s capacity were being allowed entry.
Saudi authorities reopened all mosques for prayers – except in Makkah – on May 31, as part of the Kingdom’s plan for a gradual return to normal life.

Topics: al-jawf Coronavirus

