Saudi General Entertainment Authority launches Shaadoow singing app

RIYADH: A group of creative young Saudis have developed a singalong app that will enable fans to sing with their favorite Arab singers for karaoke performances.

The app, Shaadoow, was launched by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), and includes songs by 32 singers from all over the Arab world. It will allow fans to use technology to select their favorite singer/song and then perform karaoke with different audio-visual effects. Users can also enjoy other features, such as lyric subtitles and music matched to their vocal range. Their artistic experiences can then be shared with friends on social media.

Shaadoow is available to download on smartphones through the App Store or Google Play via shaadoow.com/app.

The GEA contributes to supporting the Saudi economy by participating in diversifying its sources, and increasing the proportion of foreign direct investment in the entertainment sector.