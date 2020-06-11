You are here

REVIEW: ‘I’m No Longer Here’ takes viewers on an odyssey

“I’m No Longer Here” is directed by Fernando Frías de la Parra. (Supplied)
Updated 11 June 2020
Ali Philips

  • Striking Mexican drama paints street culture in vibrant color
LONDON: In the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico, 17-year-old Ulises heads a small street gang. He and his fellow Terkos roam the streets, sparring with other groups, dodging the clutches of an escalating drug war and scratching a living where they can. But above it all, Los Terkos love traditional cumbia music — they refer to themselves as Kolombianos, listen to lovingly slowed-down recordings, dress in flamboyant and baggy clothes and dance with an uninhibited freedom that is captivating to watch.

In “I’m No Longer Here,” directed by Fernando Frías de la Parra (whose past credits include HBO’s “Los Espookys”) and starring a cast of unknown actors, this vibrant and passionate world is painted as a heady mix of beauty and danger. The film lingers on scenes of the group dancing, with the revelry taking on an almost hypnotic air. But at the same time, viewers get snippets of gang rivalries, armed roadblocks, and an escalating tension that explodes into Ulises’ life in a scene that is so surprisingly shocking that the silence afterwards is deafening.

This pivotal moment causes Ulises to flee Mexico and head to New York, where he scrapes a living as an undocumented immigrant and struggles to find any kind of happiness with his friends and culture stripped away. Frías de la Parra juxtaposes the two locations through flashbacks, laying bare Ulises’ struggles as he goes from a world where he knows everything and everyone, to one where he has nobody to turn to. 

There are glimpses of light. Ulises strikes up a friendship with Lin, a 16-year-old Chinese New Yorker who wants nothing more than to understand him and make him feel welcome. And when Ulises gets the chance to dance, the sense of relief he feels is palpable — despite the fact that New York is less receptive to cumbia street performance than he had hoped.

“I’m No Longer Here” is most effective in its calmer moments. The story arc gives the film a beginning, middle and end, for sure, but it actually works best as an observational movie. The story is the hook, and the backdrop for everything Ulises does, but it’s when he stops and just dances, or when Los Terkos let their guards down and celebrate, that this movie is at its most engaging.

DUBAI: Oulo.com, a recently launched platform that connects fans with celebrities through personalized videos, has announced that stars of the hit Netflix TV show “Tiger King” are joining the site.

Supporters can now request special clips from the show’s stars Jeff Lauren Lowe, Doc Antle and Kelci Saffery.

Proceeds from the videos will go toward the care and protection of animals, according to a released statement.

“We’re very excited to welcome Jeff, Lauren, Doc and Saff to Oulo.com,” co-founder of the platform Kamal Nazha said in the statement. “We know how pleased they are to be able to connect with their fans in the Middle East.”

“Tiger King,” a seven-part documentary, was one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. The streaming platform announced in late April that in one month, 64 million subscribers had seen all or part of the series.

The show tells the story of the war between Joe Exotic, owner of the G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma City, and Carole Baskin who was trying to take him down. Baskin is an American animal rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary in Florida.

Exotic, who was known for being the most prolific breeder of big cats in the US, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2020 for his alleged plot to kill Carole.

Oulo.com launched in May and has over 65 celebrities, from TV stars and social media personalities to singers. Famous faces include Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk, Syrian actor Bassel Khaiat, Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen, Yemeni comedian Bader Saleh, Indian Instagrammer Just Sul and more.

‘Tiger King’ stars join new celebrity-fan video platform in Middle East 

