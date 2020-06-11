SABIC EGM paves way for integration into Aramco

You are here

  • The bylaw changes included the removal of one article of incorporation
  • SABIC CEO Yousef Al-Benyan said the changes to the bylaws were a precursor to a new chapter for the company
LONDON: SABIC has paved the way for its integration into Saudi Aramco after a majority of the petrochemical giant’s shareholders voted to amend a total of its corporate 34 bylaws.
The bylaw changes included the removal of one article of incorporation which afforded the government of Saudi Arabia – represented by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – to ‘retain ownership of at least twenty-five percent (25 percent) of the shares of the corporation, SABIC said in a statement.
In March 2019, the PIF signed a share purchase agreement to sell its 70 percent majority stake in SABIC to Saudi Aramco.
SABIC CEO Yousef Al-Benyan said the changes to the bylaws were a precursor to a new chapter for the company.
“We recognize the importance of meeting shareholder expectations and delivering value is fundamental for us. We are geared for long-term growth and moving towards a new chapter that can position SABIC as the Kingdom’s chemical growth platform,” he said.
During the virtual EGM, shareholders voted to change bylaws relating to a wide range of matters including the company’s head office and ownership of shares.

OSLO: Equinor and Aker BP have struck a deal on how to proceed with investment in one of the largest undeveloped oil and gas reserves off the coast of Norway, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.
The Krafla, Fulla and North of Alvheim area, estimated to contain more than 500 million barrels of oil equivalent, will be subject to joint investment, with construction of platforms and equipment expected to begin in 2022.
The companies, which have long been gridlocked over the development, did not present a start-up date for production or a cost estimate for the field.

