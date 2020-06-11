You are here

Oil prices set for worst daily drop since April on inventories, bearish Fed

A flare burns excess natural gas in the Permian Basin, in Loving County, Texas, US, November 23, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu: Prices are once again under pressure as concerns over the pace of the demand recovery intensified
  • US crude inventories rose unexpectedly by 5.7 million barrels in the week to June 5 to 538.1 million barrels
LONDON: Oil prices slumped on Thursday, dragged down by another record build-up in US crude inventories and the US Federal Reserve’s projections that the world’s biggest economy would shrink 6.5% this year.
Brent crude futures erased Wednesday’s gains, falling 6.6%, or $2.74, to $38.99 a barrel by 1342 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 7.6%, or $3.02, to $36.58 a barrel.
Both benchmarks are set for their worst daily drops since April 21 and 27, respectively.
“Prices are once again under pressure as concerns over the pace of the demand recovery intensified,” said Rystad Energy’s oil markets analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu.
US crude inventories rose unexpectedly by 5.7 million barrels in the week to June 5 to 538.1 million barrels — a record — as imports were boosted by the arrival of supplies bought by refiners when Saudi Arabia flooded the market in March and April, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed.
It also showed gasoline stockpiles grew more than expected to 258.7 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.6 million barrels, although the increase was smaller than in previous weeks.
Adding to the pressure on prices, the US Federal Reserve said US unemployment was set to reach 9.3% at the end of 2020 and it would take years to fall back, while interest rates were expected to stay near zero at least through next year.
Total US coronavirus cases topped 2 million on Wednesday, with new infections rising slightly after five weeks of declines, according to a Reuters analysis.
“No significant price relief is anticipated in 2020 but next year promises to become tighter due to improving consumption,” said PVM oil analyst Tmas Varga.
“For this forecast to prove accurate, however, assistance is required from the world’s swing producers. OPEC+ needs to stick to the April deal and keep its agreed 5.8 mbpd output restraints below the October 2018 baseline all through next year.”

Mubadala boss hails best ever results after fourfold income jump 

Updated 8 min 32 sec ago
Sean Cronin

Mubadala boss hails best ever results after fourfold income jump 

  • CEO Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak said that the company is in a good position to deal with the extraordinary coronavirus impact
Updated 8 min 32 sec ago
Sean Cronin

LONDON: Mubadala has reported a fourfold rise in total comprehensive income to 53 billion dirhams ($14.4 billion) for 2019 in what its CEO hailed as a “milestone benchmark year” for the Abu Dhabi government investment group.

In a video message to investors, CEO Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak said that the company’s strong balance sheet and diversified portfolio had put it in a good position to deal with the extraordinary impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The results were the best results as a whole, for the whole group, that we have ever achieved,” he said.
Mubadala said it invested 68 billion dirhams over the year in sectors ranging from credit to technology, life sciences, health care, renewables, transportation and agribusiness.
Gulf economies are struggling to cope with the impact of the twin blow of the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of oil prices which has led to thousands of job losses across the region as commercial activity ground to a near halt. 
This has complicated both the global and regional investment landscape for sovereign investment groups such as Mubadala.
“All of this happened in essentially a period of 60 to 90 days,” said Al-Mubarak. “The onus on us right now is to take the right decisions, before even talking about investments, before talking about where the world is going, our primary focus was to use all our facilities here in the UAE to support the community, the country and this fight against COVID.”
Mubadala said it generated some 63 billion dirhams from its mature assets and distributions from investments last year.
Assets under management stood at 853 billion dirhams at the end of the year, compared to 840 billion dirhams in 2018.
Mubadala’s investment portfolio spans 50 countries in both emerging and developed markets with 43 percent of it focused on private equity. A further 21 percent is in public markets and 11 percent in real estate and infrastructure.
Among its regional investments are two new MENA technology funds that will deploy $250 million in tech start-ups in the Middle East.

 

