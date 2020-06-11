You are here

Saudi citizens arriving in Kingdom from abroad must isolate at home

Citizens arriving in Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will be required to self-isolate in their homes as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. (File/SPA)
  • On arrival in the Kingdom, citizens will be required to sign a pledge and immediately return to their homes where they should self-isolate
RIYADH: Citizens arriving in Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will be required to self-isolate in their homes as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.
After receiving a health check on arrival at one of the Kingdom’s airports, citizens will be required to sign a pledge and immediately return to their homes where they should self-isolate.
The Ministry of Health said the new rule is a precautionary measure for citizens arriving from abroad who are not displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
It added that those who are suspected of having the virus but do not require hospital care and are able to self-isolate at home in accordance with guidelines issued by the Saudi National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Weqaya) must also do so.

Saudi Arabia announces 38 more COVID-19 deaths

  • The health ministry said 2,065 more people have recovered from the virus
  • Mosques in the Kingdom will open 40 minutes before the call to Friday prayers to avoid overcrowding
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 38 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 3,733 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
Over a third of new cases were reported in Riyadh with the capital city recording 1,431 cases. Jeddah recorded 294 new cases, Makkah recorded 293, Dammam 214 and Hufof 206.
The health ministry added that 2,065 more people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 80,019.
A total of 857 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance announced that mosques in the Kingdom, except those in Makkah and Jeddah, will open 40 minutes before the call to Friday prayers to avoid overcrowding.

