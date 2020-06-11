Saudi citizens arriving in Kingdom from abroad must isolate at home

RIYADH: Citizens arriving in Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will be required to self-isolate in their homes as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.
After receiving a health check on arrival at one of the Kingdom’s airports, citizens will be required to sign a pledge and immediately return to their homes where they should self-isolate.
The Ministry of Health said the new rule is a precautionary measure for citizens arriving from abroad who are not displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
It added that those who are suspected of having the virus but do not require hospital care and are able to self-isolate at home in accordance with guidelines issued by the Saudi National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Weqaya) must also do so.
