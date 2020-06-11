You are here

Saudi Embassy: Changes to Iran deal would jeopardize interests of Riyadh and Washington

Saudi Arabia believes changes to the Iran deal that increased Iran’s nuclear capability would jeopardize the interests of Riyadh and Washington. (AFP/File)
Ephrem Kossaify

  • President Trump’s Middle East decisions 'fully in line with Riyadh’s position'
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The Saudi Embassy in Washington has warned that any changes to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would endanger the whole Middle East region, on the same day as it was forced to distance itself from a misleading Twitter account.

The embassy said that hackers breached a Twitter account, @ArabiaNow, and used it to publish misleading information in the name of the Kingdom. 

“We would like to make it clear that the account is not managed by the embassy,” tweeted Saud Kabli, director of the media office at the embassy, who pointed out that the account has been inactive since January 2018. 

The American company, Qorvis Communications, which manages @ArabiaNow — a news and information website — confirmed that the account was hacked and “several false tweets by the hacker” were published. The company has now removed the tweets.

“(The) embassy rejects this (now-deleted) content altogether and in detail, and the necessary measures will be taken regarding it,” added Kabli. 

The incident, along with several requests from American journalists for a statement on Riyadh’s stance on the 2020 US elections, prompted the embassy to issue a statement asserting the “unprecedented” relationship between the Kingdom and US President Donald Trump, calling it “warm and personal,” with the two countries united by the same stance against common enemies. 

However, it warned that any change in the JCPOA, the deal between Iran and international powers to curb Tehran's atomic activities, could jeopardize the interests of both Saudi Arabia and the US.

“Saudi Arabia’s financial support for Trump’s campaign in the 2020 elections is not confirmed. President Trump’s analysis and decisions on developments in the Middle East are fully in line with Riyadh’s position. 

“Any changes in this area, especially (the) JCPOA, which would increase Iran’s nuclear capability and reduce sanctions, will jeopardize the interests of Riyadh and Washington. 

“It is obvious that every country has (the) right to secure its interests by any means necessary.”

The statement comes a day after the Republican Study Committee in Congress released a policy proposal to impose the largest raft of sanctions on Iran to date. 

The proposal described Tehran as “a rogue regime backed by a military and intelligence apparatus while being the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism,” and included 25 policy recommendations on Iran, including the extension of a UN arms embargo, and the expansion of sanctions on the regime, its figures, and its proxies in the region.

