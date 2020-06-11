You are here

New Delhi's main mosque shut down again over virus fears

This file photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows people walking along a street outside the Jama Masjid after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in the old quarters of New Delhi. (AFP)
Updated 11 June 2020
AFP

  • The Jama Masjid had reopened Monday after the government relaxed its ban on religious gatherings
NEW DELHI: The main mosque in the Indian capital New Delhi, which briefly reopened to worshippers, will again close over fears that the coronavirus could spread, its management said Thursday.
The 17th century Jama Masjid had reopened Monday after the government relaxed its ban on religious gatherings — a measure that was part of a months-long nationwide lockdown.
But authorities have warned that infections could surge in coming weeks, and mosque managers want to play it safe.
Head cleric Syed Ahmed Bukhari said public prayers will be halted from Friday through June 30, given the “deteriorating” coronavirus situation in New Delhi.
The capital recorded more than 1,800 new cases on Thursday. Overall, Delhi — home to nearly 20 million people — has seen more than 34,000 infections and 1,000 deaths.
“Coronavirus is spreading exponentially in Delhi,” Bukhari said in a statement. “What is the point of visiting mosques at such a time when the spread of the coronavirus is peaking in Delhi?“
The voluntary closure comes two days after the mosque’s media manager died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
On Monday, India further loosened its lockdown to ease the impact on the economy.
But the virus is still raging across the world’s second-most populous nation, with around 290,000 reported infections — the fifth-highest caseload in the world.
Many have questioned the government’s decision to reopen places of worship, which attract millions of devotees on a daily basis.
The local government in New Delhi warned Tuesday that the city could see nearly 550,000 cases by the end of July, potentially overwhelming its ability to treat those infected
Authorities in southern Kerala state also announced that they will suspend monthly gatherings at Sabarimala, a popular Hindu shrine that attracts tens of thousands of devotees.
Most places of worship have put restrictions on the number of devotees allowed at any one time, and taken measures to ensure social distancing and hygiene.

Malaysia cancels Hajj for this year amid pandemic

Updated 32 min 53 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

  • Hajj was postponed on account of the safety, health and well-being of Malaysians
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is not sending Hajj pilgrims to Makkah this year in light of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Hajj starts around July  28 and the country was due to send about 31,600 pilgrims.

The decision to cancel was based on consultations with the Health Ministry of Malaysia and the Malaysian Hajj Pilgrims’ Fund Board (Tabung Haji), as well as with members of a special meeting of the Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia that took place on June 9.

“The pilgrimage for all Malaysians for the Hajj season of Hijrah 1441 is postponed to next year,” Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, a minister in the prime minister’s office, said on Thursday at a press conference.

Al-Bakri said that the Hajj postponement to 2021 was made after taking into consideration the safety, health and well-being of Malaysians. Those with a furada visa —  a Hajj visa obtained directly from Saudi Arabia’s embassy — were also not allowed to go for Hajj this year.

BACKGROUND

The pandemic has caused a serious global health crisis. Coronavirus has infected 7.4 million people worldwide and resulted in more than 418,000 deaths. Malaysia has taken strict measures in curbing the spread of coronavirus, including enacting the Movement Control Order since March 16 and conducting mass testings for COVID-19 among migrant workers and refugees.

“Yesterday I invited and met with the Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia and handed the official letter of Hajj postponement for Malaysia to be presented to Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten, minister of Hajj and Umrah for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Malaysia has followed its Southeast Asia neighbors Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand and Brunei in canceling the Hajj pilgrimage for this year.

Malaysia has taken strict measures in curbing the spread of coronavirus, including enacting the Movement Control Order since March 16 and conducting mass testings for COVID-19 among migrant workers and refugees.

As a result Malaysia has managed to reduce new cases. It currently has a total of 8,369 cases, of which 7,065 have recovered.

Malaysia has gradually allowed most businesses and places of worship, including mosques, to open with strict observations of social distancing measures and guidelines.

