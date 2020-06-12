You are here

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Jouf stresses cooperation with migrant workers' campaign

Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz. (SPA)
Prince Faisal stressed that follow-ups on workers' housing by sponsors

  • Prince Faisal stressed that follow-ups on workers’ housing by sponsors
The governor of Jouf said all relevant parties were committed to the campaign launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to educate migrant workers on how to abide by health protocols in workplaces and residences to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz spoke as he chaired the 15th session of the region’s committee for the evaluation of migrant workers’ residences. Among the delegates attending the virtual meeting was the undersecretary of Jouf principality, Hussein Al-Sultan.

Prince Faisal said: “We are working jointly to achieve the goals of the campaign to ensure the compliance of workers with the preventive and precautionary measures, to motivate employers to assume their responsibilities in this regard, and report any case of infection by the disease the moment symptoms are noticed.”

He also reviewed a report on the work of preparatory committees in the region, and their efforts to hand over school buildings to education departments.

Prince Faisal stressed that follow-ups on workers’ housing by sponsors, including companies, institutions, and individuals, should continue until the safety of workers’ housing was ensured.

During the meeting, Al-Sultan also reviewed the previous meeting’s recommendations, previous targets subsequently achieved, and the efforts made to vacate school buildings that were used as temporary housing for migrant workers in order to hand them over to the education department in the region and its provinces before the set deadline.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Topics: Who's Who

